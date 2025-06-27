WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's elite five-star recruit for 2026 class makes his Alabama commitment in style

Ahead of his commitment to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama, EJ Crowell was ranked by On3 Sports as the second-best running back in the 2026 class. The Jackson High School product has his pick of college football powerhouses, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas, Florida, Miami and Michigan.

On Thursday, Crowell made his decision at the Community House in Jackson in front of family, friends and teammates. Crowell had the caps of Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Texas on the heads of mannequins. After deliberation, he picked the Crimson Tide cap. The crowd celebrated after he made the decision.

Here's how the elite five-star prospect committed to play for DeBoer:

Crowell's commitment is Alabama's 11th in the 2026 class.

"Alabama is Alabama," he said. "Since growing up, I have watched them and felt like I wanted to be a part of them. I got the offer my freshman year and really knew I was going there. It is just a dream come true, committing to the University of Alabama. I am just living out my dream."

Crowell is the third-best player in Alabama, behind wide receiver Cederian Morgan and linebacker Anthony Jones.

What could EJ Crowell bring to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama?

In EJ Crowell, the Crimson Tide gets a hardworking and ultra-competitive running back for their 2026 class. Crowell grew up supporting the Crimson Tide, and it's obvious that his family and friends are supportive of his decision to join Kalen DeBoer's side.

Crowell is fresh off a high school campaign that saw him post a stat line of 168 carries, 1,964 yards and 31 TDs. He led the school to win the state title and was one of three finalists for the Class 4A Back of the Year Award.

Crowell will fancy his chances of becoming the next great Crimson Tide running back, following in the footsteps of Shaun Alexander, Mark Ingram II, Derrick Henry, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs.

There's a good chance that he's a freshman starter, considering the lack of a true game-changing running back on the current roster.

Jalen Milroe led the team in rushing in 2024. While Milroe is a solid dual-threat quarterback, it was quite the surprise considering Alabama's history of having elite RBs. That's one reason why Crowell's commitment might be a game changer for the group.

