WATCH: LSU coach Brian Kelly trolls Lane Kiffin over his Coca-Cola comment during press conference

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin discussed a Coca-Cola bottle on the podium on Monday, highlighting the Coca-Cola sponsors the SEC. In the video, he mentioned the amount of sugar in a single bottle of soda.

During his media availability on Thursday, LSU coach Brian Kelly took the opportunity to troll Kiffin by promoting Smartwater, which is made by Coca-Cola as well, and giving a shout-out to the brand.

These teams do have a chance to see which one of them will get the final laugh as they are set to face off on October 12 in Baton Rouge.

Will the LSU Tigers or Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels have a better 2024 season?

The LSU Tigers are in Year 3 of the Brian Kelly era, winning 10 games in each of the first two years and reaching the SEC Championship Game in 2022.. However, they are entering the 2024 season as the 13th-ranked program in the AP Preseason Poll. They completely revamped their defense specifically and will be seeing Garrett Nussmeier as the starting quarterback for the offense, so things could be a bit rough to begin.

The Ole Miss Rebels have been seeing a familiar face on the sidelines in Lane Kiffin and should be the better team. They have three new starting offensive linemen but have an outstanding combo in quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Ulysses Bentley IV to get the offense moving the chains and putting up points.

They have an experienced defensive unit, as they have many juniors and seniors littered across the starting and reserve spots. These programs are not on equal playing fields though, as the Ole Miss Rebels finished the 2023 college football season with an 11-2 record, including a 55-49 home victory against the LSU Tigers. All in all, expect the Ole Miss Rebels to be the superior program this upcoming season.

