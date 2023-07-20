Watch: Shedeur Sanders vibing with Coach Prime on his new Maybach draws crazy reactions from the football fans

Shedeur Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, is living large. The quarterback, who transferred from Jackson State to play for his dad, has been turning heads with his new Maybach truck and his dad’s signature shoes.

Shedeur posted a video on his Instagram account of him driving his dad around in his luxurious ride. The video shows Coach Prime, who is recovering from blood clot surgery, having fun and complimenting his son for his accomplishment.

“It wasn’t like this when I was in college,” Deion Sanders joked.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barstool Colorado @CUBarstool



“It wasn’t like this when I was in college college” @DeionSanders @ShedeurSanders Coach Prime riding in Shedeur’s new Maybach is too funny“It wasn’t like this when I was in college college” @DeionSanders @ShedeurSanders pic.twitter.com/86UJiSlaUH

Some of the reactions include:

Ray Simpson @simp71240091 @CUBarstool @DeionSanders @ShedeurSanders Man it's good to see prime,and he's happy, much love.

🕊 @Wambaaaa @CUBarstool @ochocinco @DeionSanders @ShedeurSanders He genuinely loves his family dog

Ryan Hiete @ryanhiete @CUBarstool @DeionSanders @ShedeurSanders I really hope we win 6+ games - this is cool, but the school needs W+++++s

Mr.Stocksandbongz @stocksandbongz @CUBarstool @DeionSanders @ShedeurSanders Me when my son finally makes the league

Shedeur also wore his dad’s signature shoe, the Nike Diamond Turf 96, during Tuesday’s practice. The shoes are a throwback to the mid-1990s when Deion dominated the NFL and starred in the MLB. The red-and-white version is a prototype, but a black-and-gold set is coming soon for the whole team.

Deion recently announced that he was rejoining the Nike family after a 14-year hiatus. He thanked Under Armour for its support and promised a new look for the Buffs with shoes and jerseys.

Shedeur Sanders ready to shine on the field under Deion Sanders

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes

Shedeur Sanders is not only making headlines with his style but also with his skills. He is expected to be the starter for the Buffs this season and lead them to success in the Pac-12.

Shedeur has a lot of experience playing under his dad’s system. He was a four-star recruit out of Trinity Christian School in Texas, where he won three state championships and threw for over 8,000 yards and 123 touchdowns.

He followed his dad to Jackson State, where he played in five games and threw for 3,732 yards and 40 touchdowns. Shedeur will have a lot of weapons to work with in Colorado. He will be joined by Travis Hunter, the former No. 1 recruit in the nation.

He will also have the support of his dad, who is one of the greatest players of all time. Deion has been mentoring his son since he was a kid and knows how to bring out the best in him. He will also be able to teach him how to handle the pressure and expectations that come with being a star quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders is ready to take over college football with his new Maybach, his shoes and skills. He has everything he needs to succeed on and off the field.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault