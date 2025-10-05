WATCH: UCLA OC Jerry Neuheisel & his wife go viral sharing adorable moment on sidelines after win vs. Penn State

By Geoff
Modified Oct 05, 2025 10:30 GMT
UCLA offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (Image Source: IMAGN)
UCLA offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (Image Source: IMAGN)

New UCLA offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel and his wife Nicole shared an intimate moment on social media, minutes after helping the Bruins upset No. 7 Penn State 42-37 on Saturday at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The son of former UCLA quarterback and CBS analyst Rick Neuheisel and his wife hugged each other and walked around the endline to celebrate the Bruins' first win of the season and the stunning upset of a Top 10 team.

A 15-second clip went viral on Yahoo Sports' X account with more than 491,000 views and 4,200 likes as of this writing.

The 33-year-old Neuheisel, who previously worked as the team's tight ends coach, replaced former offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, who stepped down from his post after the Bruins' 0-4 start.

The new OC disclosed in a postgame interview he only had two days to implement and practice the game plan against Penn State. The stress of the tumultuous week and inexperience caught up with him during the game as he kept on forgetting to keep his headset down or use the call button to talk to quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava hails new OC Jerry Neuheisel

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava praised new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel for leading the Bruins to a five-point upset win over No. 7 Penn State.

Iamaleava explained in a postgame interview he had known Neuheisel since his senior year in high school and he makes it a point to come in prepared in every game.

"I have a good feel for Coach Jerry. He puts that belief in us that we can go out and execute," Iamaleava said. "He put a great game plan together for us to go out and execute.”
For his part, Neuheisel commented on Iamaleava's special trait that could make him a star in the future.

"His understanding, his willingness to do the extra work, to learn the game plan, and then go coach the guys when he was not in practice the other day. He is special, special," the new OC said.

Neuheisel felt the players executed the strategy pretty well and was confident of how the game will end despite facing a solid defense like Penn State. He hoped the wins keep piling up now that they have a solid team together.

