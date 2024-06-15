WATCH: When former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett trolled Tennessee fanbase over his leaked phone number the day before a live game

The former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback, Stetson Bennett, is considered one of the best shot callers the football program has ever seen. One of the most memorable instances to come out of his college career was the moment when the team won against the Volunteers in 2022.

After finishing 17-of-25 with two touchdowns and amassing 257 yards, he celebrated in a unique way; by gesturing a telephone sign. Bennett did so in order to take a shot at the Tennesse Volunteers fans.

It was revealed that Stetson Bennett's phone number was leaked just a day before the Georgia and Tennessee matchup. The QB also disclosed that he had received 600-700 calls/text messages from Vols fans. This is why he held his right hand to his head as if talking on a mobile phone.

Stetson Bennett - a memorable college player of all time

Bennett's college career story is impressive as he started out as a walk-on who had just one FBS scholarship from Middle Tennessee. He became a walk-on for Georgia in 2017, then transferred to Jones Community College in 2018, and then again returned to the Bulldogs in 2019 and played till 2022.

From becoming a walk-on to winning two national championship titles, he threw for 1,840 yards and 16 touchdowns in one season at Jones Community College. Then he became the starting QB of the Bulldogs in 2021, leading the team to a national championship while facing criticism and controversy along the way. Despite the doubts, he finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy race and led Georgia to a 15-0 undefeated season.

Selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft as the No. 128 overall pick, Stetson Bennett missed his rookie season due to undisclosed personal reasons. The QB will return to the team this year and will aim to have the same kind of impact as a Bulldogs player.