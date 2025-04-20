“Way to ruin a locker room”: CFB fans react as UCLA staff reportedly informs the QB room about Nico Iamaleava’s entry

Nico Iamaleava is moving from Tennessee to UCLA for the 2025 college football season. His time with the Volunteers ended after his team and the program failed to agree on his annual contract.

Iamaleava has since joined the UCLA Bruins via the April transfer portal. The UCLA staff reportedly informed the existing QB room about Iamaleava's impending arrival.

CFB fans had varying reactions about the staff's move:

A fan added, "Have fun struggling to make a bowl game."

One chipped in and said, "Team chemistry flop incoming."

Some fans were less critical about the report. They said:

A fan stated, "Got his bag….$3-4 million? Good for him. Now let’s see if he can go undefeated in the BIG 12 and win a natty. That’s why they brought him in right?"

One said, "You Go Nico."

Joey Aguilar and Dermaricus Davis are the two quarterbacks likely most affected by Nico Iamaleava's addition. Aguilar was a preseason addition, having spent the last two campaigns with the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Sun Belt. He racked up 6,760 passing yards, 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Davis has some experience with the Bruins, as he spent his freshman season with the program. However, it's looking increasingly likely that he'll have to settle for the QB3 slot.

What could Nico Iamaleava add to the UCLA Bruins?

Nico Iamaleava is fresh off an impressive season with the Tennessee Volunteers. He put up a stat line of 2,616 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games. His performances were crucial in the Vols qualifying for the expanded college football playoffs.

Iamaleava displayed his dual-threat potential in the 2024 season, adding 109 carries, 358 yards and three touchdowns. This skill set gave opposing defensive coordinators a tough time game planning against the Vols.

Iamaleava could add a versatile threat at QB to the UCLA Bruins. The program sorely lacked a dynamic threat in 2024, as they finished with a 5-7 record. It'll be interesting to see how coach DeShaun Foster navigates the 2025 season with Iamaleava as the starting quarterback.

