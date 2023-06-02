The Clemson Tigers scratched and clawed their way to an ACC title in 2022. The Tigers were not the powerhouse teams many remember from explosive offenses led by Deshaun Watson or Trevor Lawrence, but they found ways to win.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Tar Heels uncovered a gem in QB Drake Maye, who despite his young age, played as well as arguably any QB in the country in 2022. Will Drake Maye take another step in his development and play even better in 2023? Time will tell.

The Florida State Seminoles took off in the 2nd half of the season. QB Jordan Travis played with pinpoint accuracy, and Jared Verse felt compelled to return and make another run in Tallahassee.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will the Tigers defend their ACC title in 2023, or will the likes of Tar Heels or Seminoles knock them from their perch?

Here are way too early predictions for the 2023 ACC College Football season:

#1) Florida State Seminoles

Florida State v Miami

The Florida State Seminoles are not only in the position to win the ACC title but also have legitimate national championship aspirations. No team in college football was hotter than the Seminoles down the stretch in 2022.

QB Jordan Travis is a dark horse Heisman candidate and is the unquestioned leader of the offense. With plenty of weapons around him, the only question remaining is whether Jared Verse and the defensive side of the ball will hold up their side of the bargain.

#2) Clemson Tigers

Capital One Orange Bowl - Clemson v Tennessee

It took Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff far too long to switch from QB DJ Uiagalelei to freshman Cade Klubnik last season. The Tigers aren't back to the Trevor Lawrence era, but this is a step in the right direction.

#3) North Carolina Tar Heels

ACC Championship - Clemson v North Carolina

Drake Maye was phenomenal during his freshman season. Maye completely transformed the Carolina offense, and it quickly became one of the most difficult offenses in the country to defend.

The Tar Heels and Drake Maye will miss do-it-all WR Josh Downs, but they did maximize their return in the transfer portal by bringing in Nate McCollum and Devontez Walker.

#4) Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Many are expecting a bounce-back season for HC Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes. QB Tyler Van Dyke must be the 2021 version of himself and not the version fans saw last year that fell on his face.

Furthermore, the Hurricane defense must generate more pressure on the QB. They cannot win many games while giving up 30 points per game, which was their 2022 average.

#5) NC State Wolfpack

One of the most underrated moves of the off-season was QB Brennan Armstrong leaving Virginia for NC State. The Wolfpack offense needs a jolt in the worst way, and Armstrong is the perfect addition to accomplish just that.

Payton Wilson's return to NC State was a surprise, and he is the leader of the Wolfpack defense who could be the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

#6) Duke Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils were one of the surprises of the 2022 season. Duke was far more effective on offense than anyone anticipated. QB Riley Leonard won't catch defenses off guard in 2023, but Mike Elko has put the Blue Devils program on the right track.

#7) Pittsburgh Panthers

The Pittsburgh Panthers have some issues to overcome. Pittsburgh lost DT Calijah Kancey, RB Israel Abanikanda, and LB SirVocea Dennis to the NFL, and such talent and leadership vacancies will be tough to replace.

Gaining QB Phil Jurkovec in the transfer portal will help solidify the offense. Doubts remain about whether Phil Jurkovec remains healthy and on the field.

#8) Louisville Cardinal

Hold your ears Cardinals faithful, but Louisville will step back in 2023. How could they not, given the critical losses they sustained recently?

No one can replace QB Malik Cunningham and what he did for the offense. Losing YaYa Diaby and Yasir Abdullah hurts their defensive front seven.

#9) Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Wake Forest offense is unique and gives opposition in the ACC fits. Sam Hartman is off to Notre Dame, so QB Mitch Griffis must step up in 2023.

Losing A.T. Perry is a loss to the offense as the primary target. The Demon Deacons have enough depth in the skilled positions to remain viable.

#10) Syracuse Orange

Syracuse sustained key losses in RB Sean Tucker and CB Garrett Williams. The cupboard is far from bare, with QB Garrett Schrader and WR Oronde Gadsden II posing one of the best QB/WR duos in the ACC.

#11) Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech is most known for its defense and special teams. The Hokies are removed from a once dominant defense, but there could be vast improvements.

The Hokies need to live through the air on offense in 2023. Receiver duo Ali Jennings III and Jaylin Lane are the strengths of the team. Whoever is under center must get the ball into their playmakers' hands.

#12) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Texas A&M QB Haynes King transferred in to provide some life to a dormant Yellow Jackets offense. The Georgia Tech offense is in the middle of a complete overhaul as they brought in transfers Christian Leary from Alabama and Chase Lane from Texas A&M.

#13) Virginia Cavaliers

Brennan Armstrong transferring away from Virginia will hurt more than many anticipate. Armstrong brought a versatile approach to the QB position, which is hard to handle.

Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett transferred in, but he doesn't offer the same type of upside.

#14) Boston College Eagles

The Boston College program took a step back in 2022. Injuries and lack of firepower doomed the Eagles, and sadly, it could get worse before it gets better.

Phil Jurkovic has been an injury concern throughout his career, but hypothetically he would provide some stability for a team in desperate need. Transferring to Pittsburgh was the right decision for him and hindered Boston College in the process.

Poll : 0 votes