“We ain’t doing to get clicks”: When Coach Prime gave valuable advice to Colorado players to land NIL deals

Coach Prime has established himself as a popular figure on the college football circuit due to his personality and understanding of the game. The Colorado coach gave his players valuable advice to land NIL deals during the 2024 offseason, which has helped some young athletes boost their value even before going pro.

In a YouTube video posted by Well Off Media on June 24, 2024, Sanders gave a speech about NIL to his Colorado players, while stressing the importance of grooming his young prospects (1:55).

"You want NIL deals, but you ain't groomed," Sanders said. "Who have you seen hairy and ungroomed on TV? Nobody, right? But you're on NIL. Suppose a CEO is flipping through the channels, would you put money on that?"

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So, this is gonna be a way to make sure you're straight. Teach you how to articulate yourself, and you ain't gonna be able to tell who doing it, cause they're gonna get the most clicks. And we ain't doing it for clicks, we're doing it to really teach you to help you understand about media and social media."

Sanders' sons Shilo and Shedeur had NIL deals during their collegiate careers. However, the duo is now entering the NFL draft this year, and Coach Prime is working to help them find their places in the big league.

Even Colorado's two-way superstar Travis Hunter made the most of his online personality by boosting his NIL value, which is worth $5.7 million, as per On3. Hunter is also entering the NFL draft and is widely considered the top pick.

Coach Prime has improved Colorado tremendously in the past two season

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Coach Prime was hired by Colorado in December 2022. In two years with the program, he has compiled a 13-12 record.

In his first season, Sanders' CU finished with a rather underwhelming 4-8 record. However, the Buffs showed tremendous improvement in 2024, posting a 9-4 record, while getting the No. 20 rank in the country.

Sanders' contract at Colorado runs through the 2027 season, and it appears that he isn't planning on leaving Boulder anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place