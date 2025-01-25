“We got something here”: Urban Meyer reveals initial thoughts when Ryan Day stepped on the Ohio State campus

Ryan Day has joined Urban Meyer and other legendary coaches in bringing a national championship to Ohio State. The offensive-minded coach led the Buckeyes to a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2024-25 CFP National Championship Game.

Following the win, the 'Triple Option Podcast' caught up with Urban Meyer to discuss Ryan Day's achievements with the Buckeyes.

Urban Meyer made Ryan Day the Buckeyes' co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach ahead of the 2017 college football season. However, it became apparent when he stepped into the building that Day was special.

"The minute he stepped on campus, I'm like, uh, uh, we got something here," Meyer recalled. "He's young and he's a brilliant coach."

Hence, it wasn't surprising when Day steadily rose through the ranks as Meyer's time with the Buckeyes was coming to an end. Then, on Dec. 4, 2018, the same day that Meyer announced his retirement, Ryan Day was appointed the head coach of the Buckeyes, thereby succeeding his mentor.

Day has since enjoyed great success with the Buckeyes, building on what he met when he joined the program. His stellar work culminated in the 2024-25 CFP National Football Championship win.

Will Ryan Day make it back-to-back CFP National Championship wins?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the premier teams in college football, so they'll certainly have their pick of elite high school prospects and transfer portal assets. Furthermore, their status as national champions will add to the allure of being a Buckeye.

It took Ryan Day five seasons to win his first championship, and it was quite the journey. The Buckeyes now have a stacked roster capable of beating any team in collegiate football.

Hence, the Buckeyes can make it to back-to-back National Championship wins. Expect Ryan Day to rally his troops, as always, in order to hit the ground running.

