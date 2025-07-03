"We got other things to worry about" - When Nick Saban brushed off addressing 'horns down' gesture penalty with Alabama players before Texas game

Before Alabama played Texas in Sept. 2022, then-Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban was asked during a press conference if he had warned his players about using the 'horns down' hand gesture. It is a sign used to mock the Longhorns that can lead to a 15-yard penalty in Big 12 games.
At the time, Saban said he hadn’t talked to the team about it.
“I have not addressed it with the team but I appreciate you letting me know that,” Saban had said (via YouTube channel 'Alabama Crimson Tide on AL.com'). “So, you know, we got a lot of other things we need to really worry about but I think that’s a good thing for me to go over with teams, so I appreciate that.” (timestamp 00:41)
It is not known if he spoke to his players about the sign, but after Alabama beat Texas 20-19 in Austin, several Crimson Tide players made the “horns down” gesture while heading back to their locker room and celebrating the win. Saban wasn’t happy about their conduct.
"Don't do that *(expletive)*," Fox microphones had caught Saban saying.
What are Nick Saban’s former team’s chances at 2025 National Championship?
After Nick Saban’s retirement in Jan. 2024, Alabama is moving forward under coach Kalen DeBoer. While his first season did not go as planned, things are looking better heading into 2025.
According to ESPN’s FPI, Alabama has the fourth-best chance to win the national championship in the upcoming campaign, with a 10.4% chance. Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas are ahead of the Crimson Tide.
Alabama has a tough schedule ahead and will face five teams ranked in the FPI top 10, including their rival, Auburn, in the Iron Bowl.
DeBoer’s first year in charge ended with Alabama finishing in the top 12 but missing the playoffs. Now in his second season, DeBoer is under pressure to deliver better results, more in line with the standard set by Nick Saban.
Alabama has the No. 3 recruiting class in the country, and a lot of starters are returning. The program did lose quarterback Jalen Milroe, but DeBoer has offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb by his side, which should keep the offense strong. The defense is also expected to be better this season.
Alongside ESPN’s prediction, betting sites also think Alabama has a good chance in 2025. FanDuel gives the Crimson Tide +1000 odds to win the natty, and BetMGM has them at +1500.
