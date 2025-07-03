"We got other things to worry about" - When Nick Saban brushed off addressing 'horns down' gesture penalty with Alabama players before Texas game

Before Alabama played Texas in Sept. 2022, then-Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban was asked during a press conference if he had warned his players about using the 'horns down' hand gesture. It is a sign used to mock the Longhorns that can lead to a 15-yard penalty in Big 12 games.

Ad

At the time, Saban said he hadn’t talked to the team about it.

“I have not addressed it with the team but I appreciate you letting me know that,” Saban had said (via YouTube channel 'Alabama Crimson Tide on AL.com'). “So, you know, we got a lot of other things we need to really worry about but I think that’s a good thing for me to go over with teams, so I appreciate that.” (timestamp 00:41)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

It is not known if he spoke to his players about the sign, but after Alabama beat Texas 20-19 in Austin, several Crimson Tide players made the “horns down” gesture while heading back to their locker room and celebrating the win. Saban wasn’t happy about their conduct.

"Don't do that *(expletive)*," Fox microphones had caught Saban saying.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What are Nick Saban’s former team’s chances at 2025 National Championship?

After Nick Saban’s retirement in Jan. 2024, Alabama is moving forward under coach Kalen DeBoer. While his first season did not go as planned, things are looking better heading into 2025.

According to ESPN’s FPI, Alabama has the fourth-best chance to win the national championship in the upcoming campaign, with a 10.4% chance. Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas are ahead of the Crimson Tide.

Ad

Alabama has a tough schedule ahead and will face five teams ranked in the FPI top 10, including their rival, Auburn, in the Iron Bowl.

DeBoer’s first year in charge ended with Alabama finishing in the top 12 but missing the playoffs. Now in his second season, DeBoer is under pressure to deliver better results, more in line with the standard set by Nick Saban.

Alabama has the No. 3 recruiting class in the country, and a lot of starters are returning. The program did lose quarterback Jalen Milroe, but DeBoer has offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb by his side, which should keep the offense strong. The defense is also expected to be better this season.

Alongside ESPN’s prediction, betting sites also think Alabama has a good chance in 2025. FanDuel gives the Crimson Tide +1000 odds to win the natty, and BetMGM has them at +1500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More