“We were the guinea pigs”: When ex Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram II discussed changed processes at Alabama

In 2009, Mark Ingram II - who won the Heisman Trophy - led the Alabama Crimson Tide to a BCS national championship under coach Nick Saban, who developed a unique and dynamic identity at the program.

Reflecting on his time at Alabama during an Aug. 2021 episode of “Turss Levelz with Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram II,” Ingram shared how much the program has changed since his playing days.

“They change things all the time, you know,” Ingram said (Timestamp: 3:20). “Because I go it’s way different than what it was when I was there. I guess we were the guinea pigs, we were the lab rats because we were doing some crazy stuff back there in the weight room, you know what I mean. Now these guys, like they got the science, they got everything man.

“It’s the changing, evolving – that’s what coach does the best. That’s why he’s been able to win championship, be in the championships. Fight for these titles year in and year out and I respect it, I love it and as a fellow Bama alum.”

Mark Ingram II did not have his Heisman Trophy until 2025

Despite winning college football’s most prestigious individual award, Ingram didn’t have his Heisman Trophy in his possession until 2025. In a February episode on “The Ross Tucker Podcast,” Ingram stated:

“It was at my mom’s house for – what? -- from 2009 until 2024. She just brought it to me. She moved down across the street from me in Florida, and she just brought it to me. I’ve had it in my man cave in my house in Delray Beach for about seven months now.”

When asked whether he’d rather win the Heisman Trophy or a national championship, Ingram said:

“National championship. It’s a team game, man and I wouldn’t have won that Heisman without my team, so I got to go with the team award, man. And the ultimate goal is to be a national champion. Like, you’re the best in the world at that time, or, well, the best in the nation.

“And I have to go national championship, man, because of the blood, sweat and tears you put in with your brothers to be able to hoist up that crystal ball all together. I feel like there’s nothing like it.”

Mark Ingram was selected in the 2011 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints after spending three years with the Crimson Tide.

