“We hurt ourselves”: When Nick Saban dropped blunt statement after disappointing loss against Brian Kelly’s LSU

Nick Saban saw his Alabama team suffer its second loss of the 2022 season in a high-stakes Week 10 encounter against LSU. In a matchup that took place on Nov. 5 at the Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, the Tigers claimed a narrow 32-31 victory over the Crimson Tide in overtime.

Following the hotly contested matchup, Nick Saban expressed his disappointment at the outcome in his postgame press conference. The coach didn't mince words about his team failing to live up to expectations early in the game, which eventually hurt them badly.

“We hurt ourselves quite a bit in the game, especially early on,” Saban said. “We had a great drive and a great kick inside the 10-yard line. We had to settle for lots of field goals. We had way too many penalties. Especially penalties contributed to their ability to drive the ball until the end of the game.

“I think everybody needs to check the whole card. What we need to do to individually improve your stock, to finish the season the right way. As well as having a goal of trying to win 10 games. I think just about every team we've had since 2006 or 2007 has been able to do that.”

A brilliant showing from Alabama in the fourth ensured they tied the game at 24 after ending the third quarter 14-9 behind. While the Crimson Tide converted their drive in overtime and had an extra point, the Tigers opted for a two-point conversion in their turn to win the game.

Nick Saban said nobody felt the loss more than the players

Speaking further during his press conference session, Nick Saban believes the loss is more painful to players who gave their best on the pitch. Alabama looked like the better team in the game, with its offense getting things right outside the red zone. However, they ended with a loss.

“I like this team," Saban said. "I think this team is very capable. I think we can play with a little more consistency. Sometimes we beat ourselves too much and it's kind of hard to overcome.

“Tough loss, but there's nobody that feels worse about it than the players. So they worked their tail off, they competed their tail off, and they just came up a little bit short.”

Alabama recorded 465 yards of total offense in the game, compared to LSU's 367. However, the Crimson Tide's third-down efficiency (6-16) played a role in giving the game away. The loss eventually played a role in Nick Saban and his team missing out on the College Football Playoff.

