"We had an idea that stuff was going": $2,900,000 worth CJ Stroud makes shocking Michigan sign-stealing revelation

Former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud has commented on the recent Michigan sign-stealing allegation. In his two-season tenure as the Buckeyes starting quarterback, Stroud was unable to defeat Ohio State, losing the Big Ten Championship to the Wolverines both seasons.

During an NFL news conference on Wednesday, CJ Stroud was questioned about the matter. The Houston Texans quarterback made it known that the Ohio State team had an idea that Michigan was stealing signs but that doesn’t take away their brilliance.

“We had an idea that stuff was going on but at the end of the day it is what it is. I’m not here to go back and forth with that. I’m a Texan now. It is what it is. I’m not tripping off that.

“They beat us. It is what it is. I’m not super happy with that, but man I’m in the NFL now. I’m not worried about what happened in college.”

Stroud signed a four-year, $36.3 million contract with the Texans.

CJ Stroud's encounters with Michigan at Ohio State

CJ Stroud played against Michigan twice as the starting quarterback of Ohio. However, both encounters ended in a loss for the Buckeyes. Notably both games were a top 5 encounter and played a crucial en route to the Big Ten Championship in the two seasons.

His first encounter with the Wolverines was on November 27, 2021, when Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. CJ Stroud had a great game in the crucial late-season encounter, completing 34 of his 49 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns.

The other game he played against Michigan took place on November 26, 2022. The Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes 45-23 at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus as they maintained an unbeaten regular season. Stroud completed 31 of his 48 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

Will Ohio State defeat Michigan this season?

Having lost the last two games against their Big Ten rival, Ohio State will hope to record a win against Michigan when they square up on November 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This encounter is expected to be another top-5 matchup in the series.

Both teams have won all their games so far this season and will hope to maintain the unbeaten run till their meeting. The game is once again expected to play a crucial role in the route to the Big Ten Championship. Notably, before losing the last two games, Ohio State won the eight prior encounters in the series.