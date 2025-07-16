"We should have murdered Colorado" - When Deion Sanders faced trash talk from Colorado State's Tory Horton over 2 OT loss to Buffaloes

Deion Sanders has established himself as a cult figure at Colorado since the program hired him in December 2022. However, Coach Prime has had to deal with some trash talk from rivals over the past two seasons.

In September, then-Colorado State wideout Tory Horton aimed some trash talk toward Sanders' Colorado before their clash in the 2024 season. In a video released by CBS' Romi Bean, Horton recalled CSU's double-overtime loss to CU from the 2023 season.

"We owe them one and that’s just something that’s been sitting on everybody’s mind since we came back from break," Horton said. "I don't feel like we left it all out on the field because we should have murdered them guys.”

The Buffs had improved to a 3-0 record in 2023 when they beat the Rams 43-35 in double overtime in Sanders' first season at the helm. Horton posted 133 yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions in the game, but couldn't lead his team to victory.

However, CU went on to win just one of its remaining nine games in that season, finishing with a 4-8 record.

Last season, Colorado had a much more convincing, 28-9 win over its crosstown rival, Colorado State. Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders was the star of the show, throwing for 310 yards and four touchdowns.

Horton and Sanders were both fifth-round picks in this year's NFL draft. The Seattle Seahawks took Horton, while the Cleveland Browns took Sanders.

Deion Sanders' Colorado won't face Colorado State in 2025 regular season

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

After leading Colorado to two wins over Colorado State in the past two years, Deion Sanders' Buffs won't face the Rams in the 2025 regular season.

However, the two Colorado teams might face each other in the College Football Playoff in the upcoming season. However, neither CU nor CSU is considered among the favorites to make the 12-team field next season.

Sanders, hired by Colorado in December 2022, has compiled a 13-12 record over two years. He led the Buffs to a 9-4 record last season.

It will be interesting to see if Sanders can guide CU to 10 wins in the 2025 season.

