Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum spoke up recently about the lingering suspension of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh is expected to receive a four-game suspension for recruiting violations and lying or falsifying testimony to the NCAA official in charge of the case.

While speaking at the 2023 Big Ten Media Days, Blake Corum said the team is going to go even harder while Harbaugh is serving his suspension:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm gonna rally my troops, get them going, and we're going to do this for Coach Harbaugh if that is the case. ... It's going to light a fire under us and make us want to win even more. We love Coach Harbaugh, we're all behind him. Coach Harbaugh's a great coach, he's a great human being." h/t Mazien Brew

If the belief becomes reality and Jim Harbaugh is suspended for the first four games of the 2023 season, the Wolverines should still manage to survive. They have home games against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers.

The first game that Harbaugh would be eligible to return would be on Sept. 30 on the road against Nebraska.

What will Blake Corum and the Michigan Wolverines look like this season?

Let's begin with senior running back Blake Corum. He finished last year with his biggest workload as he had 247 rushes for 1,463 yards (5.9 yards per attempt) with 18 rushing touchdowns. Blake Corum also added 11 receptions out of the backfield for 80 yards (7.3 yards per catch) with a receiving touchdown as well.

Expect a similar workload for one of the team's leaders as he can continue to keep the clock rolling.

As for the Michigan Wolverines as a whole, things are very optimistic for the program. Prognosticators are expecting Michigan to win the Big Ten Championship and make the College Football Playoff in 2023.

They have an experienced offensive unit with quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum and wide receiver Cornelius Johnson as the three-headed attack.

Even if Harbaugh is suspended to begin the season, the Wolverines are expected to go 4-0 in that stretch. According to Collin Wilson of the Action Network, the Wolverines are one of five teams that are expected to be favorites in every regular season game this year.

That means they are expected to dominate and only lose one or two games at the most.

This Michigan Wolverines program is talented and looks like it is ready to take that next step, even without coach Harbaugh in the beginning.