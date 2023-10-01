“We’re helping them": Deion Sanders acknowledges USC’s strength and criticizes Colorado’s mistakes in halftime interview

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders did not get off to the start they were hoping for against the eighth-ranked USC Trojans in Week 5. They entered the halftime break losing 34-14 at home and could not figure out how to stop college football's top offense.

Before heading to the locker room for halftime, coach Deion Sanders was interviewed by Fox Sports' Jenny Taft. He let her know what he was feeling going into the break.

"We gotta have balance. We get the ball and scored right before the half. We gotta run the ball and throw the ball effectively, first and second downs are vital to us, and we gotta stop having blown coverages and giving up the big plays. We're helping them. They're a great team, Caleb [Williams] is playing wonderful, but we're helping them doing what they're capable of doing."

It's clear that coach Deion Sanders wants to Colorado Buffaloes offense to get going as they have not been able to effectively drive down the field. Despite that, they entered the break going 3-of-5 on third down attempts, and Shedeur Sanders had the only turnover with an interception.

The defense has not been able to get to USC quarterback Caleb Williams enough and cause mistakes to be made. Colorado needs to make some halftime adjustments to get going for the second half of the game if they want to make a comeback at Folsom Field.

Can Deion Sanders have the team come out of the break and pull off the upset?

While it certainly is possible, coach Deion Sanders has an uphill battle against the USC Trojans. USC has the best quarterback in college football, and he has looked incredible throughout the first half of the game. Their defense needs to figure out how to get stops, and if they can do that, it will be a huge plus.

Coming back from down 20 points is nothing too crazy, especially with the Buffaloes' offense ending the first half with momentum as they were able to score with less than 30 seconds remaining. The defense needs to find ways to force Caleb Williams to be uncomfortable in the pocket and keep him off the field.

USC is the top offense in college football for a reason and keeping Williams cold on the sidelines is going to be a huge plus. Will Colorado be able to play better or will USC continue rolling in the final 30 minutes?