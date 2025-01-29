"We're working on the details" - Ohio State President shares positive update on Ryan Day's contract

Ohio State University President Ted Carter said the school is working on a contract extension for head football coach Ryan Day.

Carter expressed the desire to see Day remain in Columbus and said the details are currently being ironed out.

“We’re working on it. We don't have any announcements yet, but we have intent,” Carter told Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. “I know Ryan wants to stay here, so we’re working the details.”

Day's current deal in Columbus runs through 2028. He is the fifth highest-paid coach in the nation and the second in the Big Ten, earning just over $10 million annually. In the conference, he is only topped by USC's Lincoln Riley. Besides Clemson's Dabo Swinney, the rest of the highest-paid coaches in the country reside in the SEC.

Ryan Day's potential contract extension a reward for leading Ohio State to national championship title

Ryan Day was on the hotseat after Ohio State's loss to Michigan earlier in the season. A wide section of OSU's vociferous fanbase clamored for Day's removal, and he and his family received death threats.

Day referred to the roller coaster of coaching the Buckeyes as the "highest of highs and the lowest of lows."

He also acknowledged that he and his family "signed up for this" in reference to the passionate, vociferous fanbase.

But the Buckeyes emerged victorious in the end, defeating Notre Dame in the championship game.

Ever since taking the reins at Ohio State, Day has been remarkably consistent. He has never finished outside of the top 10 in the coaches or AP polls. The Buckeyes have finished as a consensus top-4 team in four of Ryan Day's six years.

Instead of being relieved of his duties, Day appears poised to cash in with a lucrative contract extension.

