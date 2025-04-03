“We have seen Lamar Jackson fall”: Super Bowl champ lifts Shedeur Sanders’ spirits amid plummeting Draft stock

The 2025 NFL draft is a few weeks away, and the rumors around prospects rising and falling on draft boards are intensifying. One of the players under scrutiny is Shedeur Sanders.

The Colorado Buffaloes star's stock is reportedly plummeting ahead of draft day. The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants were initially heavily linked with him, but they seem to have turned their attention elsewhere.

On "The Facility" on Thursday, Super Bowl XLV champ James Jones said this about Shedeur Sanders,

"Me and Shady believe that Shedeur is a top five pick, but the GMs and coaches are saying otherwise. The GMs and coaches are saying talent-wise he's not a top five pick. That's just what they're saying.

"You hear it in every article. You hear it by the way people break down his play. They don't believe he's a top five talent. But when you talk about Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, who's probably going to be there at two or three, then if you're Cleveland or you're the Giants, how do you pass up on them? So, I absolutely would not be surprised if Shedeur falls.

"But then again, I think that'll be a blessing for Shedeur. We've seen the great ones fall. We've seen Lamar Jackson fall. We were like, 'What? You're taking all of these dudes in front of Lamar?' We've seen Aaron Rodgers fall to the Green Bay Packers. What, you're taking Alex Smith and these dudes in front of Aaron Rodgers?

"We've seen dudes fall and end up in really good situations. Shedeur could fall and end up in a really good situation."

Jackson famously nearly fell out of the first round entirely in the 2018 NFL draft.

Four quarterbacks were selected before Jackson, namely Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen. The Baltimore Ravens selected Jackson with the 32nd pick in the draft, and the rest is history.

Jackson is a two-time MVP winner, with Allen being the only member of his class with a comparable legacy. Mayfield and Darnold have had journeyman careers, while Rosen is out of the league.

Which teams invited Shedeur Sanders for Top 30 visits?

Shedeur Sanders earned three invites for Top 30 visits ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. The Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans extended invites to the Colorado Buffaloes star.

All three teams need quarterbacks in the lead-up to the 2025 season. However, the Tennessee Titans seem to be going with Cam Ward, the Cleveland Browns are leaning toward Abdul Carter, and the New York Giants have been linked to Travis Hunter.

With the draft barely three weeks away, we'll know soon enough, Shedeur Sanders' first stop in his professional football career.

