“We’ve lost our voice of what college athletics is about": Texas AD Chris Del Conte shares his view on NCAA settlement triggering a monumental change

University of Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte shared his thoughts on NCAA's latest multi-billion dollar development. The NCAA and its Power Five conferences have agreed to a dollar settlement that ushers in revenue sharing for the compensation of athletes.

They voted to approve the settlement of three antitrust cases in the House vs. NCAA matter on May 23. Now, schools will directly pay their athletes through a revenue-sharing model. The new system is expected to provide a baseline income for student-athletes, on top of any money they earn through existing NIL opportunities.

Schools will have an annual budget of $20 million to distribute among their athletes. Del Conte expressed concern about the potential impact on the core values of college sports.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Del Conte highlighted the fact that most student-athletes won't go pro and raised the question of whether this shift prioritizes athletics over academics.

“We’ve lost our voice of what college athletics is about,” Del Conte said, via On3. “No one wants to hear that, but only 2% of our student-athletes are going to go pro. The rest of them are going to be doctors, lawyers and great productive citizens."

While Del Conte acknowledged the educational value athletes previously received, he recognized the reality: The financial landscape has changed. Athletes with lucrative NIL deals might opt out of professional careers to stay in college and maximize their earnings.

This compels athletic directors to adapt their strategies beyond just revenue-generating powerhouses like football and basketball.

“I have 21 sports now," Del Conte said. "We’re funding all 21 sports, giving them incredible opportunities through the educational model. So, this landscape, we’re just gonna have to adjust to it. We’ve all been there. We’ll figure it out. It’s just different pressures now.”

Chris Del Conte believes Red River Rivalry poised to reign supreme in SEC

The Southeastern Conference's rivalry landscape is heating up. Texas AD Chris Del Conte boldly declared the Red River Rivalry, their annual clash with Oklahoma, as the conference's new must-see game.

This historic matchup, a staple at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas since 1929, has joined the SEC with Texas and Oklahoma's arrival in 2024. Del Conte showed confidence in it dethroning established rivalries like the Iron Bowl.

“Have you been to the Red River Rivalry yet?” Del Conte said to Paul Finebaum. “It’s ridiculous, it’s the greatest thing ever. They may talk about the Cocktail Party (Florida and Georgia) and the Iron Bowl (Alabama and Auburn). It’s nothing like this game at the State Fair.”

Del Conte emphasized the electric atmosphere that extends beyond the stadium, attracting over 300,000 fans to the State Fairgrounds. He acknowledged the SEC's existing rivalries but argued the Red River offers a unique brand of intensity.

“You have 330,000 people outside,” Del Conte said. “Iron Bowl is awesome, don’t get me wrong. At night, it’s great. Same with the Cocktail Party. But this game is nuts.”

On Oct. 12, college football fans will witness firsthand if the Red River Rivalry lives up to the hype.