Week 10 Heisman Trophy power ranking: Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy among top contenders to bag the coveted honor

The race for the Heisman Trophy in 2023 has been interesting, marked by frequent changes in the leading candidates in recent weeks. Caleb Williams was the leading candidate in the early part of the season. However, he seems to have fallen down the pecking order.

With the season approaching its conclusion, the race for the coveted honor is getting more intense. Good performances could elevate a player at this stage, while a bad one could ruin the chances of claiming the honor. Let’s take a look at the Heisman Trophy power ranking ahead of Week 10.

Week 10 Heisman Trophy power ranking

#10. Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

Carson Beck took over an important role as Georgia’s starting quarterback this season after Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to two consecutive national championship victories, left for the NFL.

The QB has done well in the role, leading Georgia to an undefeated run so far this season as the Bulldogs aim to retain the national title. Beck has deservingly found himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation and could further leap as the Bulldogs continue to impress.

#9. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Blake Corum finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2022 and remains in contention this season with his dominant performance in the Michigan Wolverines’ running game.

Notably, among the players who finished above him last season, only Caleb William remains in college football, with the five players immediately ahead of him now in the NFL. Corum has rushed for 605 yards and 13 touchdowns in 111 carries so far this season.

#8. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Drake Maye finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy last season and was widely expected to be among the top names for this season's award. He remains in contention for the honor in 2023.

Maye is likely to stay in the Heisman Trophy conversation as long as North Carolina continues to contend for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship. The quarterback has recorded 2,559 passing yards and 16 touchdowns so far this season.

#7. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Caleb Williams led the Heisman race for most of the first half of this season as the quarterback aims to match Archie Griffin’s record of winning the coveted award twice.

However, his chances to reclaim it collapsed in recent weeks after a couple of struggling performances and poor outings from USC. Nonetheless, William’s number has been impressive this season, as he’s thrown for an outstanding 2,646 yards and 25 touchdowns.

#6. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Florida State is in a good position to win the Atlantic Coast Conference title and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff this season.

Jordan Travis has played a crucial role this season for the Seminoles with elite performance in some notable games. His outstanding display in the backfield has ensured an undefeated season for Florida State so far, throwing for 2,019 yards and 18 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

#5. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Marvis Harrison Jr. was notably the top non-quarterback player considered for the Heisman Trophy prior to the start of the college football season and he has lived up to that.

“Maserati Marv” has taken a continuous leap in the Heisman Trophy race with his consistency despite playing a position that doesn’t usually garner Heisman Trophy hype. He has so far recorded 48 receptions for 889 yards and eight touchdowns with Ohio State this season.

#4. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

It’s evidently clear that Bo Nix found a home in Oregon. The quarterback has been a different player since he transferred to the Ducks from Auburn in 2022.

Despite his Heisman Trophy chances taking a hit following the loss against Washington, Nix has maintained superb in all of his games so far this season and continues to play a crucial role for Dan Lanning. He has thrown for 2,337 yards and 21 touchdowns with just one interception.

#3. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Jayden Daniels has lived up to the hype around him in his second season as the starting quarterback for LSU and this is getting him the Heisman Trophy shout from many quarters.

Daniels is arguably the best dual-threat quarterback in college football this season and his stats justifies that. He has so far thrown for 2,573 yards and 25 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He has also rushed for 521 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

#2. J.J McCarthy, QB, Michigan

J.J. McCarthy remains unbeaten in the regular season as the starting quarterback for Michigan. He took over from Cade McNamara in 2022 and has led the Wolverines to a brilliant run.

McCarthy’s Heisman Trophy chances have increased sporadically in recent weeks as Michigan continues its dominance. His outstanding performance has propelled the Wolverines to the top spot in various passing efficiency metrics and this could continue to boost his chances.

#1. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Michael Penix Jr. has been crucial to Washington’s unbeaten run this season. After leading an offense that led the Pac-12 in total offense and ranked second last season, the quarterback is doing it better this season.

Penix Jr. is the favorite for the Heisman Trophy as it stands, having already thrown for 2,945 yards and 24 touchdowns. Notably, Washington has a tough schedule in the second half of the season and it is to be seen if he can hold through.