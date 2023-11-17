Week 12 College football injury report: Latest on Jonathon Brooks, Cooper DeJean, Lathan Ransom and more

There are some interesting fixtures in store for Week 12 of the 2023 college football season. However, the injuries have also been piling up as we enter the final stretch of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at some of the injury updates for key players heading into the penultimate weekend of the regular season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

College Football Injury Report for Week 12 of the 2023 season

Texas Longhorns RB Jonathon Brooks

Jonathon Brooks, Texas Longhorns

Brooks unfortunately tore his ACL during the Longhorns’ 29-26 win in Fort Worth against TCU last weekend. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and will miss Texas' games against Iowa State in Week 12 and Texas Tech in Week 13.

Longhorns' backup running back CJ Baxter is likely to replace Brooks for the two remaining games.

Cooper DeJean, Iowa Hawkeyes

DeJean sustained a lower leg injury in practice this week. It was later revealed that the cornerback was ruled out for the rest of the 2023 college football season.

Either Jermari Harris or Deshaun Lee will replace DeJean for the Hawkeyes' Week 12 game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Lathan Ransom, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ransom suffered a lower-body injury against Wisconsin towards the end of October. This week, it was confirmed that the safety will be out for the remainder of the campaign.

The Buckeyes will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 12.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss Rebels

Dart suffered a hit in the second half of last weekend's game against the Georgio Bulldogs. The Ole Miss quarterback went into the locker room with an apparent collarbone injury and didn't remain for the rest of the game.

However, Dart seems to have recovered well and is in line to start in Week 12 against Louisiana.

Bucky Irving, Oregon Ducks

The Oregon running back suffered an ankle injury against USC last week and left the game briefly. However, Irving was able to return and play the rest of the game.

He is reportedly fit and available to play in the Week 12 college football game against Arizona State this weekend.