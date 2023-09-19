Week 4 ACC football games this weekend: TV schedule, channel, time & live stream

Florida State almost stumbled in Week 3 of the ACC as the Seminoles struggled to beat conference rival Boston College. In the end, the Seminoles prevailed 31-29, but the Eagles got between less than a touchdown of taking the lead with five minutes on the clock.

Quarterback Jordan Travis seemed to go down with a serious shoulder injury at one point but recovered and stepped back into the game. Florida State lost one spot in the AP Poll, dropping to No. 4.

Duke continued its rise in the AP Poll, as the Blue Devils easily defeated Northwestern 38-14. Interestingly, their quarterback, Riley Leonard, threw zero touchdown passes in the game.

Leonard did score two rushing touchdowns, as the Blue Devils' ground game continues to be one of their strengths, with 268 yards in Week 3. Duke climbed three spots in the Week 4 poll and was ranked No. 18.

Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes keep proving they are a team to be reckoned with, as they trashed Bethune-Cook 48-7. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for 247 yards with two touchdown passes. The Hurricanes are currently No. 20 in the AP Poll.

Clemson continues on the path of recovery after its Week 1 defeat at the hands of Duke. Dabo Swinney's men got their second victory of the year, defeating FAU 48-14. The Tigers need a big game soon, as they disappeared from the rankings after Week 2.

Here's a list of the Atlantic Coast Conference's Week 4 games.

ACC football games this weekend - Week 4

Florida State at Clemson

Army at Syracuse

Virginia Tech at Marshall

Boston College at Louisville

Miami at Temple

Duke at UConn

NC State at Virginia

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

North Carolina at Pitt

TV Schedule

Friday

NC State vs. Virginia - ESPN - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Army vs. Syracuse - ACC Network - 12 p.m.

Boston College vs. Louisville - ACC Network - 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Pitt - ACC Network - 8 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Marshall - ESPN2 - 12 p.m.

Miami vs. Temple - ESPN2 - 3:30 p.m.

Florida State vs. Clemson - ABC - 12 p.m.

Duke vs. UConn - CBSSN - 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest - CW Network - 6:30 p.m.

All times are EST.

Fans can live stream the Atlantic Coast Conference games on YouTube TV, Hulu+TV Live, fuboTV and Sling.

Which game is a must-watch in Week 4 of the ACC?

One of the season's most anticipated games is coming in Week 4 of the ACC. Florida State faces Clemson in a matchup crucial to both teams' aspirations this season. If the Tigers want to rectify their season after the Week 1 defeat at the hands of Duke, they need to score a big victory against the Seminoles.

On the other hand, the Seminoles are currently in the playoff picture with a 3-0 record, a victory over LSU in Week 1, and a No. 4 ranking. If they want to make the playoffs come the end of the year, they need to make their case stronger with a victory over Clemson.