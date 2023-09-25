Week 5 SEC Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, Channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 5

Georgia is still the top dog in the SEC as we venture into Week 5 of the 2023 college football season. With a 49-21 victory over UAB, Kirby Smart's men keep the top position in this week's AP Poll.

The Bulldogs can feel safe in their position, as they don't face serious opposition until the last week of October when they take on the currently No. 22 Florida Gators.

In one of the closest games in Week 4 Southeastern Conference action, the Ole Miss Rebels failed to beat Alabama on the road. While the Crimson Tide isn't the team it used to be, with notable issues in the O-line and at quarterback, Nick Saban proved why he is the best coach in the business, engineering a 24-10 victory.

LSU took the boot from Arkansas in a close matchup that sometimes looked like it might go the Hogs' way. The Tigers made good on their fortress status at Death Valley, winning the rivalry 34-31 with a field goal in the game's final moments.

Florida, Tennessee and Missouri are the other three Southeastern Conference-ranked teams in Week 5 of college football. They all won their Week 4 encounters, with the Gators defeating McNeese St., the Vols beating UTSA and Mizzou prevailing over Memphis.

SEC football games this weekend - Week 5

No. 22 Florida vs. Kentucky

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

No. 1 Georgia vs. Auburn

No. 23 Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

No. 12 LSU vs. No. 20 Ole Miss

South Carolina vs. No. 21 Tennessee

No. 12 Alabama vs. Mississippi State

TV Schedule

Saturday

Florida vs. Kentucky - ESPN - 12:00 p.m. ET

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas - SEC Network - 12:00 p.m. ET

Georgia vs. Auburn - CBS - 3:30 p.m. ET

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt - SEC Network - 4:00 p.m. ET

LSU vs. Ole Miss - ESPN - 6:00 p.m. ET

South Carolina vs. Tennessee - SEC Network - 7:30 p.m. ET

Alabama vs. Mississippi State - ESPN - 9:00 p.m. ET

Which game is a must-watch in Week 5 of the SEC?

The best matchup for this week has to be the LSU versus Ole Miss clash. Both schools are currently ranked and fairly close at that. The two schools share the Western Division of their conference, and given the state of Alabama, they could make a run for the division title. However, an SEC title challenge looks more difficult, considering they would probably face Georgia in the title game.

LSU comes in with high spirits after its Week 4 rivalry victory versus Arkansas. On the other hand, Ole Miss will want to use a win to bounce back from a defeat at the hands of Alabama in Bryant Denny Stadium this past week.