“Welcome Home and Roll Tide!” Fans react to No. 1 RB in the 2025 class, Anthony Rogers, committing to Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide continues to have the legacy of getting some of the best high school recruits in the nation. This time, the No. 1 running back recruit for the 2025 class, Anthony Rogers, has verbally committed to the program.

Many Crimson Tide fans took to Twitter to react to the news of another great piece joining Alabama in the next few years.

Chana.Chung @ChanaChung63636 @TDAlabamaMag @AnthonyRogers_K @Jdsmith31Smith Roll Tide! Check my pin tweet bro @TDARecruiting Alabama's powerhouse just got stronger with the commitment of Anthony Rogers!Roll Tide! Check my pin tweet bro @TDAlabamaMag @AnthonyRogers_K @Jdsmith31Smith @TDARecruiting Alabama's powerhouse just got stronger with the commitment of Anthony Rogers! 🔥 Roll Tide! Check my pin tweet bro

However, not everyone was thrilled with the news and instead tried to add some humor to the situation.

Xander @nflking69 @TDAlabamaMag @AnthonyRogers_K @Jdsmith31Smith @TDARecruiting He’ll either decommit and make it to the nfl or go to bama and get arrested @TDAlabamaMag @AnthonyRogers_K @Jdsmith31Smith @TDARecruiting He’ll either decommit and make it to the nfl or go to bama and get arrested

✌️Trojan✌️ @factaficionado @TDAlabamaMag @AnthonyRogers_K @Jdsmith31Smith

You don't have to attend class. If you become a criminal they won't kick you off the team. AND you can get it with those cult like sorority girls. Nice. @TDARecruiting Bama isn't a bad choice.You don't have to attend class. If you become a criminal they won't kick you off the team. AND you can get it with those cult like sorority girls. Nice. @TDAlabamaMag @AnthonyRogers_K @Jdsmith31Smith @TDARecruiting Bama isn't a bad choice.You don't have to attend class. If you become a criminal they won't kick you off the team. AND you can get it with those cult like sorority girls. Nice.

Rogers decided to go with the Crimson Tide over offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, and Oregon Ducks.

What will Anthony Rogers and the Alabama Crimson Tide look like in the near future?

If you were to think about the Alabama Crimson Tide over the last 15 years, one of the things that pop up right away is winning. Head coach Nick Saban has created a dynastic program in Tuscaloosa as Alabama has won six national championships since 2009 and has the most appearances in the College Football Playoffs since its inception (7).

There is a long lineage of success here. Saban is 187-21 if you eliminate his first year at Alabama as he was figuring out how to run the program. That would be an 89.9 winning percentage since 2008. This is what draws recruits.

The Crimson Tide have also had some incredible running backs who were successful at both the collegiate and NFL levels. Some of these players include Mark Ingram, Eddie Lacy, Derrick Henry, Damien Harris, and Najee Harris. That is likely what drew Anthony Rogers in.

Going into the 2023-24 college football season, there are a few questions as the Crimson Tide are looking to figure out the quarterback position after Bryce Young was selected in the 2023 NFL draft. There is currently a quarterback competition going on between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson to be under center.

The SEC will look a lot different in the next few seasons as the Georgia Bulldogs, who have won back-to-back national championships, also lost a lot of talent. There are also new programs joining the conference in the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners in the next few years. The Crimson Tide will be a great program due to coaching and their electric offensive scheme. So this should be a fun upcoming few seasons for the Roll Tide.

