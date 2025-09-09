"Well there goes the season," "One step forward, one step back": CFB fans lament as Jeff Lebby gives grim news on Will Whitson & Blake Steen injuries

By Geoff
Modified Sep 09, 2025 03:25 GMT
Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby
Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans lamented the status of Mississippi State's 2025 season after Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby disclosed defensive lineman Will Whitson and offensive tackle Blake Steen sustained season-ending injuries.

Second-year coach Lebby confirmed in Monday's press conference that Whitson sustained a knee injury that ruled him out for the season.

Steen was also done for the year after the Virginia transfer right tackle sustained an undisclosed injury in the first half of the game against Southern Mississippi and didn't return.

The grim news caused college football fans to mourn for what could've been a promising season for the Bulldogs. One fan felt the season had ended in Starkville following the injury report to two of Mississippi State's top players.

Another fan pointed out the implications of the injuries to the chances of Mississippi State this season.

Other fans were in despair following the sad news.

Other fans had a positive spin on the matter, calling on the players and the team to step up and be motivated by those injuries.

Coastal Carolina transfer Whitson is having an excellent year for the Bulldogs, compiling eight tackles and two sacks in two games.

Highly-regarded before the start of the season, he was included on the watch list for both the Senior Bowl and the Shrine Bowl post-season games.

Meanwhile, the loss of Steen makes the offensive line thin for Mississippi State's next game against Alcorn State on Sept. 13. Tackle Jimothy Lewis failed to play the first two games due to a practice injury, leaving Jayvin James at the tackle position.

SEC fines Mississippi State for field storming

Southeastern Conference officials reprimanded Mississippi State for allowing its fans to rush on the field after its home win over Arizona State.

Students ran over the field after the Bulldogs upset then-No. 12 Sun Devils 24-20 and carried the goalposts with them out of the Davis Wade Stadium.

The SEC fined the school $500,000 for the act.

The conference revised its regulations on field and court storming, levying a fine of $500,000 for each violation, instead of escalating penalties.

Each conference can reverse the penalties given to the school if officials and the opposing team can get off the field before fans enter the field.

However, in the Mississippi State-Arizona State encounter, fans have trooped the field before Arizona State's players and coaches could leave.

bell-icon Manage notifications