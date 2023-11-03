West Virginia Football Schedule 2024: Full list of Mountaineers' Big 12 opponents for 2024-2027 and rivalry outlook explored

West Virginia had its conference opponents for the next four college football seasons announced by the Big 12 on Wednesday. The scheduling model was created to primarily focus on factors such as geography, historical matchups and longstanding rivalries.

The Mountaineers will continue with their schedule of nine conference games. In 2024 and 2026, they will host five games, and in 2025 and 2027, they will have four home games.

West Virginia will only face Arizona next season among the new additions from the Pac-12. The Mountaineers will, however, play three of the new members in 2025 while playing two in 2026 and 2027.

West Virginia 2024 schedule

Here's the West Virginia Mountaineers non-conference schedule for the 2024 college football season:

Penn State on Aug. 31

Albany on Sept. 7

at Pitt on Sept. 14

West Virginia Mountaineers conference schedule in the Big 12 for the 2024 college football season:

at Arizona

at Cincinnati

at Oklahoma State

at Texas Tech

Baylor Bears

Kansas

Kansas State

Iowa State

UCF

Dates will be announced later.

West Virginia 2025 schedule

West Virginia Mountaineers non-conference schedule for the 2025 college football season:

Robert Morris on Aug. 30

at Ohio on Sept. 6

Pitt on Sept. 13

West Virginia Mountaineers conference schedule in the Big 12 for the 2025 season:

at Arizona State

at BYU Cougars

at Houston

at Kansas

at UCF

Utah

Colorado

Texas Tech

TCU

Dates will be announced later.

West Virginia 2026 schedule

West Virginia Mountaineers non-conference schedule for the 2026 college football season:

Alabama on Sept. 5

UT Martin on Sept. 12

at East Carolina on Sept. 19

West Virginia Mountaineers conference schedule in the Big 12 for the 2026 season:

at Iowa State

at TCU

at Texas Tech

at Utah

Arizona

Houston

Oklahoma State

Kansas

Cincinnati

Dates will be announced later.

West Virginia 2027 Schedule

West Virginia Mountaineers non-conference schedule for the 2027 college football season:

at Alabama

VMI

Ohio

West Virginia Mountaineers conference schedule in the Big 12 for the 2027 season:

at Baylor

at Cincinnati

at Colorado

at Kansas State

at Oklahoma State

Arizona State

BYU Cougars

Iowa State

UCF

Dates will be announced later.

