West Virginia returning players 2025: Top 3 players who will return to Rich Rodriguez's squad ft. Jaheim White

West Virginia is undergoing significant changes this offseason, with Rich Rodriguez returning to the coaching role after holding the position from 2001 to 2007. The Mountaineers took a big step back in 2024, only winning six games after a nine-win record in 2023. As a result, coach Neal Brown was fired.

With a new coach coming in, the Mountaineers will also have a different roster next season. Many of their top players declared for the 2025 NFL draft, and several others entered the transfer portal.

With so many players leaving, the Mountaineers will need to have some of their returning players step up in 2025. These are three of the top returning players for West Virginia in 2025.

Top three players who will return to West Virginia in 2025

#1 Jahiem White

There are few players returning to West Virginia in 2025 that had as big of an impact in 2024 as running back Jahiem White. He was the leading rusher for the Mountaineers as a sophomore, carrying the ball 149 times for 845 yards and seven TDs.

The only other two rushers who came close to White in yardage last season were QB Garrett Greene and RB CJ Donaldson Jr. Greene is entering the draft, and Donaldson transferred to Ohio State, and as a result, White will need to take on a larger workload in 2025 for the Mountaineers to bounce back.

#2 Ben Cutter

Middle linebacker Ben Cutter was one of the most impactful players on the defensive line last season despite only being a sophomore. Entering his junior season, he will be asked to grow into a larger role as one of the veteran returning players on the squad.

New coach Rich Rodriguez will be looking for Cutter to get back to the form he had in 2023. Although he had a strong season compared to other players on the roster, he regressed in nearly every statistical category in the 2024 season.

#3 Kekoura Tarnue

Safety Kekoura Tarnue transferred to the West Virginia Mountaineers before the 2024 season, coming from Jacksonville State. Despite being a senior, Tarnue only has games played in two seasons, 2023 with Jacksonville State and 2024 with West Virginia.

In his first season with the Mountaineers, Tarnue had 35 total tackles, including 25 solo efforts, one pass defended, 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He will be tasked with a larger role in 2025.

