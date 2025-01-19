West Virginia Transfer Portal Losses: 3 impact players Rich Rodriguez lost during winter window ft. Hudson Clement

The West Virginia Mountaineers are in the midst of changes happening to its football program. They hired former coach Rich Rodriguez to take over after being one of the more successful coaches in the program from 2001-2007.

However, after a 6-7 (5-4 Big 12) season, some key players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Let's take a closer look at some of the players who have exited the program and dive into what they did with West Virginia.

West Virginia Transfer Portal Losses

RB CJ Donaldson Jr.

Junior running back CJ Donaldson Jr. has spent the first three seasons with the West Virginia Mountaineers but entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

He has been a significant piece of the Mountaineers offense, as he had 421 carries for 2,058 yards (4.9 yards per attempt) with 30 rushing touchdowns while also adding 32 receptions for 190 yards (5.9 yards per catch) and a receiving touchdown over his collegiate career.

Donaldson has transferred to the Ohio State Buckeyes for the 2025 season, so it will be interesting to see how he does potentially replacing the likes of TreVeyon Henderson and/or Quinshon Judkins in the Buckeyes' backfield.

WR Hudson Clement

West Virginia's leading receiver from the 2024 season was sophomore Hudson Clement, and he will no longer be with the program.

Clement shone with 51 receptions for 741 yards (14.5 yards per catch) with five touchdown receptions. He emerged as a legitimate threat in the passing game, and with nine touchdown grabs in his two seasons with West Virginia, he has proven to be a strong receiver when driving down the field.

Hudson Clement is leaving the Big 12 and heading to the Big Ten Conference as he has committed to the Illinois Fighting Illini

LB Trey Lathan

Sophomore linebacker Trey Lathan was one of the top defenders in the program, and he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as well as found his new home. He will be playing for the Kansas Jayhawks in 2025 but has shown to be a massive factor on the defensive side of things.

Lathan spent three seasons with the Mountaineers and broke out this season with 79 total tackles (40 solo, 39 assisted) with two sacks and a forced fumble. He has stepped up and be a factor and having a nose for the football, so coach Rodrigue is going to have his hands full attempting to replace that production.

