West Virginia vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 11 | NCAAF season 2023

There's some Big 12 action on Week 11 as the West Virginia Mountaineers and the 17th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners square off on Saturday evening.

The Mountaineers (6-3, 4-2 in Big 12) are playing well, as they're on a two-game winning streak following a 37-7 home win over the BYU Cougars on Saturday. The Sooners (7-2, 4-2 in Big 12), meanwhile, and are on a two-game losing streak after a 27-24 road loss on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

West Virginia vs Oklahoma match details

Fixture: West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3, 4-2) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2, 4-2)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023; 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma

West Virginia vs Oklahoma betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline West Virginia Mountaineers +12.5 (-110) Over 58 (-112) +400 Oklahoma Sooners -12.5 (-110) Under 58 (-108) -535

West Virginia vs Oklahoma picks

The West Virginia Mountaineers have been running the ball at an incredible level, as they're tied for seventh with 218.0 rushing yards per game.

Sophomore running back CJ Donaldson Jr. has been doing very well running the football, with 147 rushing attempts for 676 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and nine rushing touchdowns. With back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards, go with 100+ rushing yards in this game.

The Sooners have been one of the premier passing teams in the sport, as they're 10th in college football with 312.8 passing yards per game.

Senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been playing at a Heisman Trophy level, going 206-of-299 (71.3 completion percentage) for 2,646 yards with 20 touchdowns to five interceptions.

With only one touchdown pass in his last two games, go with the over as the odds for Gabriel's touchdown passes is something that can provide value.

West Virginia vs Oklahoma key injuries

West Virginia

Wide receiver Hudson Clement - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Doug Nester - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Linebacker Jairo Faverus - Leg (OUT)

Linebacker Lance Dixon - Suspension (OUT)

Linebacker Trey Lathan - Ankle (OUT)

Safety Keyshawn Cobb - Undisclosed (OUT)

Oklahoma

Running back Marcus Major - Shoulder (Questionable)

Tight end Kaden Helms - Knee (OUT)

Wide receiver Andrel Anthony - Knee (OUT)

Quarterback Davis Beville - Knee (OUT)

Tight end Kade McIntyre - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive back Justin Harrington - Knee (OUT)

Defensive back Jayden Rowe - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Phil Picciotti - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver DJ Graham II - Undisclosed (OUT)

West Virginia vs Oklahoma head-to-head

This is the 15th time the Mountaineers and the Sooners will square off against each other. The Sooners are 11-3 against the Mountaineers, who are coming off a 23-20 home win last season.

West Virginia vs Oklahoma prediction

It's incredibly difficult to expect the Sooners to dominate after losing the last two weeks. Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene has been playing well and should keep them in the game, but take the Mountaineers to cover the spread on the road.

Prediction: West Virginia Mountaineers +12.5