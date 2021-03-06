Western Illinois Leathernecks vs #8 South Dakota State Jackrabbits Prediction and Match Preview - March 6, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Western Illinois Leathernecks and South Dakota State Jackrabbits are set to meet on Saturday. The Leathernecks are coming off a tough loss to the Missouri State Bears. South Dakota State is also coming off a tough loss to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are coming off back-to-back successful seasons that landed them in the FCS playoffs. Their trip to the playoffs last season ended quickly. If the Jackrabbits want to make it three straight trips, a win this weekend would be helpful.

Western Illinois hasn't made a trip to the FCS playoffs since the 2017 season when they finished (8-4). That trip to the playoffs ended quickly as well after a tough loss to Weber State. If the Leathernecks want to end their playoff drought, it will be helpful by upsetting the Jackrabbits this weekend.

The Western Illinois Leathernecks and South Dakota State Jackrabbits are set to meet for the 16th time. This will be the first meeting between the two programs since the 2017 season. The Jackrabbits currently own the head-to-head record (10-5).

South Dakota State has won nine out of the last ten games against Western Illinois. Since the Jackrabbits moved to the FCS they have held a (9-2) series advantage over Western Illinois. The two games that the Leathernecks won were both overtime games at home.

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are being led by their senior quarterback Connor Sampson. Sampson completed 73% of his passes for 281 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against Missouri State. He also posted a quarterback passer rating of 123.70.

ALL of the 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 and 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬 from 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲 🏈 🎥 🗣#TRADITIONofTOUGH pic.twitter.com/DBjPVHXOey — WIU Football (@WIUfootball) March 3, 2021

The Leathernecks are led in receiving by Dennis Houston and Tony Tate. Houston recorded nine receptions for 71 receiving yards and one touchdown. Tate added six receptions for 69 receiving yards.

The Western Illinois defense registered eight tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions against the Bears. The Leathernecks have only played one game during the spring season. Their defense gave up 30 points against the Missouri State Bears.

South Dakota State has played well in their home openers. In the last 23 home openers, the Jackrabbits have posted an overall record of (19-4). The Jackrabbits are being led by veteran head coach John Stiegelmeier, who has been the head coach for 24 seasons.

Jaxon Janke was a top performer for the Jackrabbits in the first half -- first career 100-yard receiving game and second time with two touchdowns pic.twitter.com/aGtPo620Ju — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) February 27, 2021

The Jackrabbits are led by their starting quarterback Mark Gronowski. Gronowski has thrown for 503 yards and four touchdowns. He has also rushed for a rushing touchdown this season.

Jaxon and Jadon Janke have led South Dakota State in receiving. The Janke twins have 319 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Jaxon and Jadon have been Mark Gronowski's favorite targets this season.

QB: Connor Sampson

RB: DeShon Gavin

WR: Tony Tate, Dennis Houston, Dallas Daniels

TE: Mason Sikes

QB: Mark Gronowski

RB: Pierre Strong

WR: Jaxon Janke, Jadon Janke, Canyon Bauer

TE: Zach Heins

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have been in control of the head-to-head meetings. South Dakota State is looking to get back on track with a win against Western Illinois. The Jackrabbits are the more talented team and have the star power on offense to control the football game.

The Western Illinois Leathernecks will struggle to move the football on the ground against the Jackrabbits. South Dakota State will run away with this game early. The Janke twins will post huge games against the Leathernecks to help the Jackrabbits win this game.

Prediction: South Dakota State Jackrabbits 52, Western Illinois Leathernecks 10