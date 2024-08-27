Western Kentucky starting QB: Who will start for Tyson Helton in Week 1?

Following the exit of Austin Reed, who led the team’s offense for two successful seasons, there will be a new starting quarterback at Western Kentucky in the 2024 season. Coach Tyson Helton has transfer TJ Finley and two-year backup Caden Veltkamp as his options to be Reed's successor, and Helton has made his pick.

On Monday, Helton named the Texas State transfer TJ Finley as the team's starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“TJ will run out there first,” Tyson Helton said. “But I’ve told both quarterbacks that they both need to be ready to play. We’ll see how the game goes. I felt like at Camp either one of those men were deserving of being the starter. You can flip a coin to be quite honest. Somebody has to run out there first.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Finley was the Bobcats’ starting option last season. He played in 13 games, throwing for 3,439 yards and 24 touchdowns en route to an 8-5 season.

Western Kentucky quarterback competition is still on despite TJ Finley starting in Week 1

While Tyson Helton has made it known that TJ Finley will get the starting role against Alabama in Week 1, the quarterback race at Western Kentucky is still open. Caden Veltkamp will get some snaps and has the chance to usurp Finley as the team's starter.

“So, TJ will run out there first but you can expect to see Caden [Veltkamp] in there. Wouldn’t be shocked if he gets in there and we’re gonna continue to evaluate both quarterbacks throughout the early part of the season. Just because I think both quarterbacks can win for us,” Helton said.

“I don’t want any one particular guy looking over his shoulder or feeling pressure. I know what that feels like but I know competition brings out the best in everybody. So, we’ll continue to do that piece of it.”

TJ Finley has so far had a journeyman career in college football before landing at Western Kentucky this offseason. He started his career at LSU in 2020 and has gone on to play at Auburn and Texas State. He is set to play his final season of eligibility with the Hilltoppers.

Ahead of the Week 1 game against Alabama, Finley brings some Southeastern Conference experience that should make him settle seamlessly in the game. The Hilltoppers will be Kalen DeBoer's first opponent as the Crimson Tide coach and they hope to have a strong game.

Western Kentucky is entering its sixth season with Tyson Helton at the helm and is set to chase its first 10-win season under the head coach in 2024 after three nine-win campaigns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback