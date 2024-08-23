Western Kentucky vs. Alabama Prediction & Betting Tips - August 31 | College Football Week 1

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers kick off the 2024 college football season against the No. 5-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Hilltoppers had a strong 2023 season as they were able to finish 8-5 with a 38-35 overtime victory in the Toastery Bowl over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide went 12-2 after winning the SEC Championship and losing in the College Football Playoff Semifinals to the Michigan Wolverines 27-20 in overtime.

Both teams will look to start the season on the right foot, so here's a closer look and figure out which team we should be betting on.

Western Kentucky vs. Alabama Prediction

Alabama may have undergone some significant changes with the retirement of coach Nick Saban and the hiring of Kalen DeBoer. However, it is still one of the premier teams in the nation. Quarterback Jalen Milroe is one of the top quarterbacks in college football and should be able to take his game to another level and be in the conversation for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are a good team but they are not going to have enough firepower to match up with one of the best teams in the sport. All in all, go with Kalen DeBoer to dominate in his first game as the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach and easily cover the spread.

Western Kentucky vs. Alabama Tips

Tip 1: Alabama Crimson Tide ML (-5000)

Tip 2: Alabama Crimson Tide -31 (-110)

Tip 3: Over 59.5 Points (-110)

Western Kentucky vs. Alabama Head-to-Head

Western Kentucky has only faced Alabama three times in its history, with the Roll Tide being undefeated in those games. The most recent game was back in the 2016 college football season, where Alabama was able to secure a 38-10 home win.

Where to watch Western Kentucky vs. Alabama

The first game of the college football season for these teams is going to be available to watch via linear television as well as streaming. The game is going to air on ESPN on cable. That means there will be multiple streaming services that will provide the game as well including ESPN+, Hulu + Live Sports, YouTube TV and Sling.

