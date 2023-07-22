What 5 things did we learn during 2023 SEC Media Days? Alabama expectations, Bulldogs confidence and more

With the four-day event of the 2023 SEC Media Days, we have learned a lot about the Southeastern Conference. From individual and team success to the legacy of a former coach shining throughout, there was a lot of talking points that have popped up.

Let's have a look at five things you need to know about the 2023 SEC Media Days, as these are some of the important things to come out of the four-day event:

#5 Mike Leach's impact is truly missed

With the unfortunate passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, first-year coach Zach Arnett is leading the Aggies.

Leach's presence was felt throughout the 2023 SEC Media Days as SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey honored the late coach by not wearing a necktie and the Aggies talked about Leach during their availability. It was just a sad reminder that the personality is going to be missing beginning this season.

#4 Kirby Smart is confident this year

One of the more surprising things throughout the Georgia Bulldogs' allotted time was that coach Kirby Smart only had one question about the off-the-field incidents plaguing the program.

However, we did see a confident Smart who has shown a completely different attitude than he did in 2021 before winning a national championship. This confidence could be a sign that he's ready to be elevated into an elite group of coaches this season.

He expects his program to be ready to win another national championship despite losing 15 players to the NFL draft.

#3 No clarity on Texas A&M offense

One thing that people were hoping for out of the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day is to understand who's calling the plays for the Aggies. However, that was not answered.

Instead, coach Jimbo Fisher went on and made it even more confusing if he's letting go of play-calling and allowing offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino run it. It's not war secrets that are going to cause massive hysteria if they get out so why not just clear the air?

#2 Buy stock in Hugh Freeze

It's tough to declare a "winner" in the 2023 SEC Media Days, but if you were to assess one, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze would be the top person.

He came off as transparent and humble in his first SEC Media Days event and talked about having a lot of unknowns.

"I do think that the '24 and '25 recruiting cycle will tell a large portion of the story of my tenure there. I believe that. Maybe '26 we might get three cycles, but we've got to start closing the gap on the elite programs in this conference." h/t Saturday Down South

It's not tough to be transparent to your fan base through the media, and Freeze showed that.

#1 Top 2023 SEC Media Days takeaway: Alabama remains disrespected

During the 2023 SEC Media Days, it felt like the Alabama Crimson Tide were being disrespected. Offensive tackle JC Latham was one of the players for the program to be at the event and said something that the locker room feels right now.

"Disrespectful. I don't appreciate that at all. Understanding this group, I know we're gonna win it all, national championship, undefeated, Joe Moore Award, I want that also."

It's rare to have a player speak so candidly, as it's likely the program will be a preseason top-five ranking. However, the media cycle has shown to kind of forget about the Crimson Tide, which was apparent here.

