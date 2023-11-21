What are the Big 12 tiebreaker scenarios for 2023 season? Looking at potential contenders for championship game

The Big 12 has been arguably the most exciting conference this year. As we head into the final stretch of the 2023 regular season, four teams from the conference are still in contention to play in the championship game: Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

As things stand, the Texas Longhorns (10-1, 7-1) lead the conference heading into Week 13. However, three teams – Oklahoma (9-2), Kansas State (8-3) and Oklahoma State (8-3) – are in a three-way tie for second place, with all teams having a 6-2 record in the conference.

In case of any tiebreaker, the Big 12 has released a statement with all the scenarios that could unfold from games scheduled across Friday and Saturday. It clarifies doubts about which teams will play in the conference football championship.

A look at the Big 12 tiebreaker scenarios for 2023 college football season

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers

Texas Longhorns

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns will nail a berth to the championship and the No. 1 seed (home team) with a win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 13.

The Longhorns could still clinch a spot if two of the three Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kansas State lose in Week 13. In that case, Texas would face the team that didn't lose for the championship.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

The No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys must beat BYU in Week 13 to confirm their spot in the Big 12 title game. Since Oklahoma State is 2-0 against Oklahoma and Kansas State, the Cowboys hold the head-to-head advantage in a tiebreaker scenario.

Oklahoma Sooners

The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners need to beat the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday to stand a chance of making it to the championship game. However, they will need to rely on other results to make it to the title game.

If the Longhorns beat Texas Tech and Oklahoma State loses to BYU, the Sooners will get the second spot to play in the championship.

Kansas State Wildcats

The No. 19 Kansas City Wildcats will need some luck to qualify for the Big 12 championship game. They need to win their game against Iowa State in Week 13 and hope that both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State lose in the final round.