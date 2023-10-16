What is the biggest college football rivalry in Texas? Taking a closer look at CFB's most exciting matchups

When it comes to the topic of football, fans in Texas have an unmatched passion for the game. They always show up and give their utmost support to their favorite teams, be it at the high school level, college level, or professional level.

When you talk about college football, you've got a few teams in the state. They are the Longhorns, the A&M Aggies, the Baylor Bears, the TCU Horned Frogs, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders among the most popular college teams. But which teams share the most bitter in-state rivalry?

When you talk about conference rivalry, the Longhorns and Horned Frogs contest has been big since TCU joined the Big 12 conference back in 2012. But from a broader perspective, nothing comes close to the heated games between the Longhorns and the A&M Aggies.

The first game between them was played more than a century ago, in 1894. Since then, it has been a regular occurrence and one of the most heated college football games. But, in 2012, the Aggies left the Big 12 for the SEC Conference. This brought a halt to the rivalry game, which was more commonly known as the 'Lone Star Showdown.'

But so far, the Texas Longhorns are leading the series (76-37-5). They last played the Aggies before the conference realignment in 2011. The Longhorns won that game 27-25.

The Longhorns are also leaving the Big 12 for the SEC next year. Thus, this age-old rivalry will find itself rekindled, much to the delight of the neutral.

The Texas Longhorns' famous 'Red River Rivalry' with the Oklahoma Sooners

Apart from their in-state rivalry with the Aggies, the Longhorns have another huge rivalry game, which is the 'Red River Rivalry' with the Oklahoma Sooners.

These teams have been playing each other since 1900. Being border rivals, these games have an electrifying atmosphere and fans desperately want their team to emerge victorious in these much-anticipated showdowns.

Both the teams found themselves pitted against each other in Week 6 this season. Oklahoma emerged victorious by defeating the Longhorns 30-34. However, Texas leads the series 63-51-5.