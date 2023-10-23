What is Blake Corum's ethnicity? Michigan RB's background and family tree explored

Blake Corum has become the talk of the town this season. The Michigan Wolverines running back has racked up 605 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games.

Following his fabulous start to the 2023 season, fans are now curious to learn about Corum's ethnicity and family background.

What is Blake Corum's ethnicity?

As per reports, Corum is of mixed ethnicity. His father James is of African American heritage, while his mother Christin comes from a Caucasian background.

Corum was raised as a Christian and his faith still holds an important part in his life. He also often credits most of his success to god.

As per reports, Corum serves as a volunteer at the Community, Leadership, and Revolution Academy. He believes in giving back to the community and assisting the less fortunate.

After orchestrating a turkey drive for underserved families in Ypsilanti, Michigan, last year, Corum spoke to Fox News Digital and said:

"I’m just someone that believes my purpose on Earth is bigger than football and I believe my purpose is giving back. I’ve been blessed throughout my whole life, but especially now through NIL to be able to give back to the community – especially the community that is less fortunate."

Know more about Blake Corum's personal life

Corum was born on Nov. 25, 2000, in Marshall, Virginia, United States. He has three younger sisters.

Corum attended Baltimore's St. Frances Academy and was a standout athlete. He reportedly played soccer, basketball and football, but eventually committed to the gridiron.

During his senior year in high school, Corum racked up 1,438 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns to lead his team to the No. 4 national ranking. He also won the Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland during the 2019–20 season.

In 2020, Corum joined the Michigan Wolverines. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and First-team All-Big Ten honors the following year.

Corum is currently in his fourth NCAA season with the Wolverines and has helped his side to an 8-0 record after Week 8 of the 2023 campaign.