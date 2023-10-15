Bo Nix is the quarterback sensation commanding the ship for the Oregon Ducks. He is more than just a name in the world of college football. He was born Bo Chapman Nix on Feb. 25, 2000, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

Bo Nix shares a name with the legendary Auburn figure Bo Jackson. However, that’s not the truth behind his name. Apparently, Nix was named after his maternal grandfather.

Nix has been a bright prospect since his high school days at Pinson Valley High School in Pinson, Alabama. He had over 12,000 total offensive yards and 161 touchdowns and clinched Alabama's Mr. Football award during his senior season.

Even then, the football fraternity recognized the potential in Nix. 247Sports rated him as the top dual-threat quarterback of his class. Nix committed to playing for Auburn University in 2019 and moved to the Oregon Ducks in 2021.

Bo Nix isn't just any player; he's a legacy. His father, Patrick Nix, was a quarterback at Auburn in the 1990s. It appears senior Nix has passed on the torch to a new generation of football brilliance.

Bo Nix is in the 2023 Heisman Trophy race

The Ducks QB has emerged as a dark horse in the 2023 Heisman Trophy race. The latest odds feature notable quarterbacks, with Washington's Michael Penix Jr. leading the pack. Defending champion Caleb Williams from USC is also trailing closely.

Bo Nix is also not too far behind. Securing the third spot and positioning himself as a strong contender, Nix will aim to become the second Oregon Ducks player to clinch the Heisman.

It wasn’t an easy journey for the quarterback. Through high school, Nix was the third-ranked quarterback in his class. Nix hit the deck running with the Auburn Tigers in 2019. He led them to a 9-4 record, thus stamping his authority.

However, Nix had a testing time with the Tigers. Facing challenges and a change in coaching, Nix continued to evolve. He became a more efficient passer over time. His journey led him to a pivotal decision in 2021 when he transferred to Oregon under the guidance of familiar face and former Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

The move to the Oregon Ducks proved transformative for Nix. In his first year with the Ducks, he achieved career-best statistics, including 10 wins, 3,594 passing yards, a 71.9% completion rate and a combined 43 touchdowns (29 passing, 14 rushing).

The 23-year-old has been proving his mettle again and again. It will not be a surprise for Bo Nix to win the Heisman at the end of the season.