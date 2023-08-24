What is Brandon Siler doing now? A look at how former Gators LB makes his living

As anyone who watched him play for the Florida Gators could testify, Brandon Siler was a man of great ability. Siler, who played for Florida from 2004 to 2006, made an immediate impact at the school. He earned the SEC Freshman of the Year Award in his first season.

After helping Florida win the 2006 Southeastern Conference championship and the national championship, Siler went to the NFL. He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the seventh and final round of the 2007 draft. He then spent the next five years in the NFL playing for the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

But since he left the NFL in 2012, what has Brandon Siler been doing? What is he doing now, and how's he making his money?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Siler turned to entrepreneurship after his exit from pro football. But moneymaking isn't the sole aim of his enterprise. He founded Legacy Pro Sports as an alternative for former NFL players who “are unable to obtain NFL disability.”

Through the company, he renders help “including line of duty, total and permanent, and neurocognitive disability.”

Brandon Siler is also the owner of Pure Recovery California. Pure Recovery California “is a state-of-the-art mental health treatment center.” In addition to these two ventures, Siler is a motivational speaker and author.

Exploring Brandon Siler's background and rise

Brandon Siler was born on Dec. 5, 1985, in Daytona Beach, Florida. He played for Evans High School in Orlando, Florida, where he was a standout football player for the Trojans. He was recruited by schools like Maryland and Tennessee but chose to play for Florida.

Siler is from an athletic background. His grandfather was Herb Siler, a popular heavyweight boxer in the 1960s.

Being a Florida native, it was an easy choice for Siler to play for the Gators. He played for two coaches, Ron Zook and Urban Meyer.

He was an important part of Meyer's resurgent team that hit off a new period of success for the Gators. The story of that team, including Siler's role in it, has been explored in the latest episode of Netflix's "Untold." Titled "Swamp Kings," it examines the tough hurdles the team overcame to establish a culture of success that has lasted years.