The Clemson Tigers are among college football's most storied teams. With a winning atmosphere (especially at their famed Memorial Stadium), the program enjoys fan adoration in the thousands, including some famous individuals.

Who are these big names? We will mention more than a handful of these celebrity Clemson football fans here. Read on!

Many famous personalities support Clemson football

Let's start with fans who themselves are athletes/former athletes and played for the university. Former NBA player Horace Grant won three championships with the legendary Chicago Bulls of the 1990s. Grant played four seasons with the Tigers in the '80s.

Aside from him, you can include Seattle Mariners and New York Mets infielders Brad Miller and Tim Teufel.

As for other noteworthy celebrities that follow the Clemson football team, here they are:

Rex Ryan - Former head coach of the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets of the NFL. He also had stints with the Baltimore Ravens.

These are among the most famous additions to any "What celebrities are fans of Clemson football" list.

Is Bill Murray also a Clemson fan?

Bill Murray

Is Bill Murray a Clemson Tigers football fan? There's not a lot of information directly confirming this, but well-known comedian Bill Murray has actually been seen attending Clemson games in the past.

Back in 2011, Murray was seen during festivities at a Clemson-Wake Forest matchup. The actor's son Jackson attended the university and was once spotted attending a Clemson-Florida State game with his father in 2013.