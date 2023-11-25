What channel is Arizona vs. Arizona State game on today? When, where & how to watch the Week 13 game

Week 13 of the college football season will feature some crunch games, including Arizona vs. Arizona State. The highly-anticipated in-state rivals will clash on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

No. 16 Arizona (8-3, 6-2) is third in the Pac-12 and enjoying one of its best seasons in recent years. The Wildcats are on a five-game win streak and need to win their final game to stand a chance at playing in the championship game.

Meanwhile, Arizona State (3-8, 2-6) has had a poor run in 2023. The Sun Devils lost to No. 6 Oregon 49-13 in their last game. Nonetheless, they will be looking to finish the season on a positive note when they take on their in-state rivals.

What channel is the Arizona vs. Arizona State game on today?

The Arizona vs. Arizona State Week 13 clash will air on ESPN. Fans who don't have cable access can livestream the game on Fubo TV.

Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (analysis) will be in the booth as the announcers for the game. Quint Kessenich will serve as the sideline reporter.

Arizona vs. Arizona State start time

The clash between Arizona and Arizona State is scheduled to commence at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 25. The game will be played at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Arizona quarterback situation

Barring any late injury or setback, Noah Fifita will start at quarterback for the Arizona Wildcats in Week 13 against Arizona State.

Fifita is having a fine season in 2023, having racked up 1,988 yards and 18 touchdowns on 187 passes. He has looked strong in recent weeks and led the Wildcats to five wins in a row.

Arizona State quarterback situation

The Arizona State Sun Devils are expected to start Trenton Bourguet in Week 13 against the Wildcats.

Bourguet has struggled to lead the Arizona State offense this season. He has managed a rather underwhelming 1,486 passing yards and one touchdown while throwing four interceptions. He has also recorded 68 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.