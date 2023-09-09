What channel is the Ball State vs. Georgia Game Today? TV schedule, streaming options and more

Georgia Bulldogs will be going against the Ball State Cardinals in Week 2 of the 2023 college football season. The 2022 and 2021 national champion kicked off their season by cruising through to a victory against the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks.

Going against the Martin Skyhawks did not look like too much of a challenge for Georgia. They put up an astounding 48-7 score even in the absence of half of their starters. Given the team caliber that they possess, coach Kirby Smart and his team should not face a lot of problems on the field in their week 2 game.

On the other hand, the Ball State Cardinals are still looking for their first of 2023. Following a 5-7 overall season record in 2022, the Cardinals lost their season opener at the hands of the Kentucky Wildcats. The Wildcats secured the victory by a 44-14 scoreline.

Now, Ball State is going against a more formidable opponent. And coach Mike Neu has a mammoth task at hand if they want to see any success going against the back-to-back national champions.

Here, we will provide you with the information you need to watch the Ball State vs. Georgia game of Week 2.

What channel is Ball State vs. Georgia on today?

For fans who cannot make it to Dooley Field at Stanford Stadium for the Ball State vs. Georgia game, they will have the option of watching the broadcast on their televisions. The game is set to be broadcast on the SEC Network on TV. Apart from this, there is also an option to watch the live stream of the game on the ESPN app or the Fubo TV app.

Ball State vs. Georgia start time

The Ball State vs. Georgia game is scheduled to be played on September 9 (Saturday). The game is slated to be played in the afternoon. The kickoff time of the Ball State vs. Georgia game at Georgia's home ground is set to be at around 12 p.m. ET.

Ball State Cardinals injury report

Most of the Ball State roster from week 1 remains the same for their game against the Georgia Bulldogs. One thing that might change is the starting quarterback for the team.

Texas State transfer Layme Hacter struggled during his debut for the Cardinals, as he could only rack up 36 passing yards with no passing TD. This led to Kadin Semonza replacing him on the field and putting up better numbers. Semonza recorded 165 passing yards and 1 passing TD in the same game and earned his place as the starting QB against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia Bulldogs injury report

Several Georgia players will be out of the picture for their game against Ball State on Saturday. RB Branson Robinson succumbed to a torn patella tendon in fall camp, which sidelines him for the whole 2023 campaign.

TE Lawson Luckie will not be an option as well as he is recovering after having a tight-rope surgery after injuring himself with a high-ankle sprain. He may become available on the team heading into week 3 or week 4.

WR Ladd McConkey's prospects as a starter against Ball State is still a mystery. McConkey has been dealing with a back issue persistent since last year. Thus, his availability for their week 2 game might be dependent on his overall physical health.

Senior RB Kendall Milton, who was battling a hamstring injury in the offseason, did start against the Martin Skyhawks. And there is a chance that he might start once again against Ball State.

Starting RB Daijun Edwards is expected to make a comeback after missing the first game of the season to rehab from an MCL strain suffered in spring camp.

Apart from this, Georgia's leading returning tackler Smael Mondon might be set to return as a starter after rehabbing from a foot injury suffered in spring. He did get on the field in Week 1 for six snaps, but now, he might be on the starting roster for the Ball State vs. Georgia game if he is back to being 100%.