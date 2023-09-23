What channel is the Colorado Game on today? TV schedule, streaming options and more

This weekend, No. 19 Colorado will square off against No. 10 Oregon in Eugene. This will be their first conference game of the season. Both teams have had an impressive start to the college football season, winning all three games so far.

Coming off 1-11 in the 2022 season, the Buffaloes under the guidance of Deion Sanders undeniably have one of the most captivating stories in college football this season. They hope to continue their form against the Ducks in Eugene, Oregon, this weekend.

The Ducks, on the other hand, aim to win the Pac-12 Championship this season before moving to the Big Ten. With Dan Lanning at the helm of affairs, they are looking to make it to the College Football Playoffs at the end of the season.

What channel is Colorado vs. Oregon on today?

The Week 4 game between Colorado and Oregon will be shown live on ABC for television viewers. Fans can also livestream the Pac-12 football game on ESPN+ and Fubo TV.

Colorado vs. Oregon details

The game between Colorado and Oregon on Saturday, September 23 is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Colorado injury report

Colorado will be at a disadvantage on Saturday as they will be missing several key players, some of whom still have to make their debuts in the 2023 season. The most prominent name on the list is Travis Hunter, who unfortunately suffered a lacerated liver against Colorado State.

Freshman tight end Louis Passarello remains out for the Buffaloes this weekend while the status of running back Alton McCaskill, who missed the entire 2022 season due to a torn ACL, is questionable. The status of safety Myles Slusher for the game against Oregon is also questionable.

Oregon injury report

Oregon's injury list is relatively short. The Ducks hope that it remains this way till they head into the bye week after their Week 5 game against Stanford. The Ducks will require all available players when they head to Seattle to take on No. 8 Washington after the bye week.

Jestin Jacob is questionable for the game against high-flying Colorado this weekend. The linebacker has been involved in practice in a limited capacity throughout the week. Offensive Liner Nishad Strother has been involved in practice at full capacity, but his status remains questionable.