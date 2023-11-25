What channel is the Colorado vs Utah game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 13 game

This upcoming Week 13 game featuring Colorado vs Utah features two teams on a losing skid. But one of them is on a far worse run that they certainly don't like being a part of.

That team is clearly the Colorado Buffaloes, who still haven't won since October 8 and are on a five-game skid. Fans could say that Travis Hunter's injury and their massive loss to Oregon completely turned their season around for the worse. Since then, they really haven't found their touch--even losing to lowly Stanford and getting destroyed by Washington State.

The Utah Utes, on the other hand, have lost their last two games to Washington and Arizona. Granted, these are two good teams who merely proved how good they were compared to the Utes at that point. Still, Utah's record is far better than the Buffs at 7-4 on the year.

Here's everything there is to know about watching Colorado vs Utah live.

What channel is the Colorado vs Utah game on?

TV Channel: P12N

P12N Livestream: Fubo TV

P12N will be the broadcast network to air the Colorado vs Utah college football game. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can stream the game on Fubo TV.

Colorado vs Utah start time

Date: November 25

Kickoff time: 3 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Colorado vs Utah college football matchup is 3 PM E.T.

Colorado quarterback situation

The Buffs' hopes of qualifying for a Bowl game are basically all but gone with Shedeur Sanders succumbing to an injury against Washington State.

Deion Sanders' Heisman-contending QB1 was escorted to the locker room with around 9 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter. The injury wasn't specified by anyone in Colorado's camp. Here's a video of Sanders exiting the field versus WSU:

With their best player out, the Buffs are almost out of hope of finishing the regular season with a win. Gavin Kuld stepped into Sanders' shoes versus the Cougars and had quite the lowlight reel, including this sequence:

Utah quarterback situation

For this Colorado vs Utah clash, the Utes will have the upper hand in the QB department with Sanders out. Bryson Barnes will likely be almost uncontested on offense this time around, as the Buffs' defense remains one of the worst in the nation this year.

Here are Barnes' stats for those who want numbers: 1,517 pass yards on 134-of-229 attempts, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. His best game of the year came in the loss versus Arizona, where he tallied 320 pass yards (44 rushing), alongside two touchdowns and as many interceptions.