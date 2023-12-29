What channel is the Missouri vs Ohio State game on? Time, TV & live stream for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl game

For the 2023 Cotton Bowl, it will be a matchup featuring Missouri vs Ohio State. It's not a Bowl clash that fans might've expected to start the year, but there's no denying that the Tigers and Buckeyes have their own history.

While this marks the inaugural bowl game encounter between these teams, they have crossed paths on 12 occasions, with Ohio State being the clear dominant force. The Buckeyes lead the series 10-1-1, with the most recent encounter way back on September 19, 1998, in Columbus. The last time that the Tigers won this matchup, however, goes even further back to September 25, 1976 at the legendary Ohio Stadium.

But fast-forward to this year and these two teams are once again meeting on the gridiron. Despite a less-than-ideal conclusion to the regular season, Ohio State can still put a cap to their year, especially with multiple players, including those who could, and perhaps should, opt out for the NFL Draft, are gearing up to take the field. This means Mizzou will have an almost intact Buckeyes squad to contend with, and that's a scary thought.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

As for the Tigers, they finished the regular season with impressive three-game winning streak, including a massive 36-7 rout of Tennessee. Their offense has demonstrated consistency as well, tallying 30 or more points in 10 out of 12 games and scoring at least 21 points in every outing throughout the season. They will definitely be confident heading into this game.

What Channel is the Cotton Bowl on?

Live Stream: The bowl game featuring Missouri vs Ohio State will be livestreamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best sites for streaming college football presently. Fans can try Fubo out as the service offers a free trial. Aside from that, all plans can be canceled anytime, so there's no obligation to stay.

TV Channel: Fans can catch the 2023 Cotton Bowl live on ESPN. Also known as the Cotton Bowl Classic, this Bowl game was first founded in 1937 in Dallas. Texas Christian against Marquette was the first matchup, which the former won, 16-6. One of the most noteworthy facts about that game, however, is that it lost money even if roughly 17,000 people watched it, a massive crowd by that era's standards.

Well, the Cotton Bowl certainly won't be losing too much money anytime soon, as it has attracted several of the absolute highest attendances in CFB history. Nevertheless, the two combatants of this year multiple times: Mizzou with four total Cotton Bowl appearances, and OSU having three (including this year's stints). They have, however, never matched up against each other in this Bowl before.

What time is the Missouri vs Ohio State Cotton Bowl Game?

Date: The Cotton Bowl game featuring Missouri vs Ohio State is scheduled for December 29.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Cotton Bowl at 8 p.m. ET. It's a bit late compared to other Bowl game schedules for this day, so, it's safe to say that one should prepare adequately if they want to experience this game live.

What to expect in the Cotton Bowl Game?

The missing players from either team's lineup are worth a look, but perhaps none of these MIAs are far bigger than Ohio State's.

Kyle McCord is no longer a Buckeye and thus will not see action for this game (more on his replacement further down). But he's not the only one, as Ohio State will also be without their second-best rusher, Chip Trayanum, and top wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. who is likely prepping for the NFL Draft. The absence of these key players will surely hamper Ohio State's offense.

As for Mizzou, they're poised to still field a mostly intact offensive squad. Starting quarterback Brady Cook, primary rusher Cody Schrader, and receiver Luther Burden will be headlining the offense, but they will be an elite pass defense that allowed opponents a tiny 147 yards this year—first in the nation. If that door shuts down, the Tigers could be forced to rely on their ground game, which OSU is not as good at stopping in comparison.

The thing is, everyone knows that Missouri's offense is pass-heavy. So like any other game out there, it's going to be a pick-your-poison kind of contest for the Tigers.

Who will be the Starting QB for Missouri in the Cotton Bowl?

Brady Cook is a pass-first kind of QB with his elite 3,189 yards for the year on 233-351 attempts. But when push comes to shove, he can also run the ball well. With 253 rushing yards on 94 carries this season, Cook presents a dual-threat for Ohio State's defense to deal with. With the Buckeyes far better at defending the pass than the ground game, this is something that Cook and the Tigers can definitely exploit.

Who will be the Starting QB for Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl?

Kyle McCord has entered the transfer portal and is paving the way for Devin Brown to be the starter in this game. Brown played in a total of five games this year and has passed for 197 yards on 12-22 attempts. His best game was back in September 10 against Youngstown State, where he threw for 101 yards of 7-13 passing. He looks to be quite efficient, but that remains to be seen in a game such as this.

Missouri 2023 schedule before facing Ohio State

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 1 SOUTH DAKOTA 35-10 SEPT 10 MIDDLE TENN 23-19 SEPT 17 KANSAS STATE 30-27 SEPT 24 MEMPHIS 34-27 OCT 1 VANDERBILT 38-21 OCT 8 LSU 39-49 OCT 15 KENTUCKY 38-21 OCT 22 SOUTH CAROLINA 34-12 NOV 5 GEORGIA 30-21 NOV 12 TENNESSEE 36-7 NOV 19 FLORIDA 33-31 NOV 25 ARKANSAS 48-14

Ohio State 2023 schedule before facing Missouri

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 3 INDIANA 23-3 SEPT 10 YOUNGSTOWN STATE 35-7 SEPT 17 WKU 63-10 SEPT 24 NOTRE DAME 17-14 OCT 8 MARYLAND 37-17 OCT 15 PURDUE 41-7 OCT 22 PENN STATE 20-12 OCT 29 WISCONSIN 24-10 NOV 5 RUTGERS 35-16 NOV 12 MICHIGAN STATE 38-3 NOV 19 MINNESOTA 37-3 NOV 26 MICHIGAN 24-30

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season