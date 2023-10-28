What channel is the Ohio State game on today? TV schedule, streaming options and more

Following their home win over top-10 team Penn State last week, the No. 3 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will make a trip to Madison for the Week 9 clash against Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten). The Buckeyes have maintained an unbeaten run and will hope to keep it intact against the unranked Badgers.

The Wisconsin game presents an opportunity for Ohio State to make a strong impression on the College Football Playoff committee just before it releases its initial rankings. The Buckeyes are looking to make a return to the playoffs and go all the way to the national championship.

The focal narrative for this game centers on Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell, who had a notable college football career as a defensive end at Ohio State between 1993 and 1996. He went on to be a part of the coaching staff for the Buckeyes from 2002 to 2016. Certainly, he will look to make things difficult for his former team.

What channel is Ohio State vs. Wisconsin on today?

For television viewers, the Week 8 game between Ohio State and Wisconsin will be broadcast live on NBC. However, fans who wish to stream the game can catch up with it on Fubo TV.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin details

The Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game on Saturday, Oct. 28, is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Ohio State injury report

Ohio State has dealt with some significant injuries this season among notable players. However, this has not affected the results of the team. A few players are expected to return to the lineup against Wisconsin this weekend.

Denzel Burke is anticipated to make his return to the lineup against Wisconsin. The cornerback had sustained an undisclosed injury during the third quarter of the game against Purdue and missed last week's 20-12 win over Penn State.

Emeka Egbuka is set to rejoin the Buckeyes lineup this Saturday against the Badgers. The star wide receiver had been sidelined for the past two games, but coach Ryan Day has confirmed that Egbuka is anticipated to be back in action in Madison on Saturday.

TreVeyon Henderson is poised to make his return to the lineup after a three-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. Day has confirmed that the running back is prepared to play against the Badgers, which is expected to boost the Buckeyes' running game.