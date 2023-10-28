What channel is the Penn State game on today? TV schedule, streaming options and more

Penn State suffered a significant Top-10 loss against Ohio State in Columbus last week, which ended their unbeaten run this season. However, the Nittany Lions hope to bounce back when they host Indiana this weekend in another Big Ten matchup at the Beaver Stadium.

Evidently, Penn State is an overwhelming favorite for this one. The rivalry between the Nittany Lions and the Hoosiers has been a lopsided encounter since their annual meetings commenced in 1993. Without a doubt, Penn State is in a good position to take this one also.

During the first six weeks, Penn State asserted its dominance over every opponent, securing victories by an average margin of 36 points. James Franklin and his team will aim to bring this back on Saturday when they play Indiana as they set their sights on the CFB Playoffs spot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Notably, Indiana has suffered three consecutive losses to Maryland, Michigan and Rutgers, with a cumulative score of 127-38, and this record could get worse against Penn State on Saturday. Nonetheless, the Hoosiers won't rule out the possibility of an upset after the win over the Nittany Lions in 2020.

What channel is Penn State vs. Indiana

The Week 8 matchup between Penn State and Indiana will be broadcast live on CBS for television viewers. Additionally, fans have the option to livestream the Pac-12 football game on Fubo TV.

Penn State vs. Indiana details

The Penn State vs. Indiana game on Saturday, October 28, is set to start at 12:00 noon Eastern Time at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Penn State injury report

The injury list of Penn State ahead of the game against Indiana is not a long one. However, they won't be without defensive lineman Chop Robinson on Saturday after he left the Ohio State game injured. James Franklin, however, confirmed he is expected to return to action this season.

Robinson has been at the forefront of Penn State's defense, which currently ranks as the top in the nation in terms of total defense and second in scoring defense, permitting just 9.7 points per game. He has made a notable impact this season with nine tackles and three sacks.

On the Big Ten's weekly availability report, other Nittany Lions not expected to feature in the Ohio State game include true freshmen defensive back Elliot Washington II and tight end Andrew Rappleyea. Defensive end Amin Vanover’s status is uncertain following an undisclosed injury sustained during the game at Ohio State.