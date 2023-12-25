What channel is the Texas State vs Rice game on? Time, TV & Live Stream for the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game

The 2023 edition of the First Responder Bowl is set, and it will be Texas State vs Rice. This game will feature a verifiable Bowl veteran in the Owls, while the Bobcats are in uncharted territory for the first time in program history--already a feat in itself.

Ever since moving to the FBS, Texas State had never experienced a bowl game until now. While they managed to be Bowl-eligible multiple times before, this year was the first time they ever got invited. For all purposes, they deserved this invite, especially after they started this season with a massive upset victory against Baylor.

Ultimately, they concluded the season with a 4-4 conference record, securing the second spot in their division, just trailing Troy, and an overall 7-5 win-loss slate.

On the other hand, Rice is making its second straight bowl appearance. In the previous year, they suffered a defeat in the Lending Tree Bowl. A victory this time would mark Rice's first winning season since 2014 when they concluded the year with a triumph in the Hawaii Bowl.

Currently, Rice stands at a 6-6 record for the year. They began with a loss to Texas but bounced back with an upset against Houston.

Either way, these two teams should not let their regular season campaigns define them. That said, the 2023 First Responder Bowl is next. Who's coming out on top?

What Channel is the First Responder Bowl on?

Live Stream: The bowl game featuring Texas State vs Rice will be livestreamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best sites for streaming college football today. Fans can try Fubo out as the service offers a free trial. Aside from that, all plans can be canceled anytime, so there's no obligation to stay.

TV Channel: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the First Responder Bowl live on ESPN. First held in 2011 (when it was then known as the TicketCity Bowl), the First Responder Bowl's first participants were Texas Tech and Northwestern. It once again changed its name to the Heart of Dallas Bowl, which is what it will be called until 2017. It would start being called what it is today the year after that.

So far, the First Responder Bowl has not missed an iteration since it began, unlike a handful of other Bowls. This year will also be the first time ever that the Bowl will host Texas State and Rice University. But TX State is an absolute newcomer to the postseason Bowl games, as this is their first time ever being in one. Rice, on the other hand, will be appearing in their 14th Bowl all-time.

What time is the Texas State vs Rice First Responder Bowl Game?

Date: The First Responder Bowl game featuring Texas State vs Rice is scheduled for Dec. 26.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the First Responder Bowl at 5:30 p.m. ET. It's just at the right timeslot for fans to kick back, relax, and watch the game with friends, family, and loved ones.

What to expect in the First Responder Bowl game?

The Texas State Bobcats may not be a notorious name in the CFB, but one thing is clear: they come into this game as one of the top-scoring offensive teams in all the entire nation. With a balance of passing and rushing both ranked within the top 40, the Bobcats averaged a whopping 36 points per game.

But while they can be absolute juggernauts on the offensive end, the Bobcats do have one Achilles Heel: their defense. Despite scoring that much, they also allow a massive 33.8 points per game from their opponents. This isn't something they want against a Bowl-veteran squad like Rice, whose passing could be their biggest weapon against the Bobcats' atrocious D.

On the side of the Owls, they possess one of the most pass-heavy offenses in the country (11th in pass play percentage). They're also respectable enough in terms of completion (43rd), pass yards per game (35th), and passes per game (29th). Their aerial attack absolutely must be their biggest asset heading into this game, so look for them to pick apart the Bobcats' defense that way.

Who will be the Starting QB for Texas State in the First Responder Bowl?

Quarterback TJ Finley is perhaps the single deadliest offensive weapon Texas State has against Rice. He concluded the season with close to 3,300 passing yards, tallying 24 touchdowns and 8 interceptions--elite numbers in every sense of the word. However, he will likely be without his favorite target Joey Hobert, who is listed as questionable for the game.

Who will be the Starting QB for Rice in the First Responder Bowl?

On offense, the Owls relied heavily on two-way QB JT Daniels for most of the year (2,443 pass yards for the season, 21 TDs, 7 INT). Unfortunately, Daniels had to medically retire before the regular season concluded. Consequently, the responsibility now falls on the shoulders of freshman signal caller AJ Padgett.

Padgett's numbers are far from matching Daniels, but his most recent performance could be a good indicator of his effectiveness. In the win over Florida Atlantic, he completed 24-of-37 passes for 266 yards and 3 touchdowns, making him critical to Rice's passing attack.

Texas State 2023 Schedule before it faces Rice

Rice 2023 Schedule before it faces Texas State

