What is Chubba Purdy's real name? More about the Nebraska backup QB

Chubba Purdy enters his second season at Nebraska after transferring to the program from Florida State in 2022. He will once again take the backup quarterback role this season for the Cornhuskers after losing the battle for the starting job to Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims.

There's always been a mystery about his name. "Chubba", which he now answers to, used to be his nickname. He got the name while he was young because he was a chubby little kid. Remarkably, by the age of one, Chubba Purdy reportedly weighed 32 pounds (approximately 14.5 kilograms).

However, his given name at birth was actually Preston; practically, he was born Preston Purdy. Purdy officially adopted the name "Chubba" when he became an adult, citing the fact that everyone calls him by that name from a young age and he has grown acquainted with it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Is Chubba Purdy related to Brock Purdy?

Chubba Purdy is the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy. Chubba is almost two years younger than Brock who had his college career at Iowa State. They were both born to Shawn and Carrie Purdy in Queen Creek, Arizona, and have a sister named Whitney.

Brock Purdy was selected as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft (known as Mr. Irrelevant) by the 49ers with little to no expectations. However, he became a sensation last season in the NFL after his dramatic rise in the 49ers team, doing what was considered unimaginable.

He started his rookie season as a third-string quarterback to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garropolo. However, injuries to the two options ahead of him gave him the opportunity to play. He led the 49ers on a fantastic run of wins, guiding them through to the NFC Championship game.

Expand Tweet

Chubba Purdy's college football career so far

Chubba Purdy was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. He initially gave his commitment to Louisville, before flipping to Florida State. He started his college football career as a true freshman with the Seminoles in 2020.

After two seasons, playing just four games for Florida State, Purdy entered the transfer portal in November 2021. He finalized his transfer to the University of Nebraska in January 2022, marking a new beginning to his athletic journey in the world of college football with the Cornhuskers.

However, two seasons into his career at Nebraska, Purdy is yet to secure the starting role, playing just six games for the program. Overall, Purdy has appeared in 10 games in his collegiate career, throwing for 464 yards and four touchdowns.

Looking to place a bet on Week 2's college football games? Explore our best offer for new users on FanDuel