What conference realignment means for CFB playoff expansion? A deep dive into how the moving pieces affect CFB national championship

College football conference realignment has been a major topic of conversation as it could mean the value of some conferences will decrease. The College Football Playoff has never been equal in valuing a conference championship compared to teams that don't win their conference.

With the talks of conference realignment and expanded playoffs for college football happening in 2024, what will actually happen? Is this going to change the requirements to make the College Football Playoff, or is it going to remain the same? Let's take a closer look at what we know right now.

How does conference realignment affect the CFP expansion?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This college football season, four teams will make the playoffs. Beginning in 2024, the field will triple to 12 teams making the playoffs. However, the selection field will have different criteria than it currently does.

Front Office Sports @FOS



80% of that would flow to Power 5 schools under the current distribution model. College Football Playoff expansion to 12 teams could generate $1.4 billion for FBS schools, per @KnightAthletics 80% of that would flow to Power 5 schools under the current distribution model. College Football Playoff expansion to 12 teams could generate $1.4 billion for FBS schools, per @KnightAthletics.80% of that would flow to Power 5 schools under the current distribution model. https://t.co/d0FdYxWPNV

Once expanded to 12 teams, the field will consist of the six highest-ranked conference champions and the six highest-ranked non-conference champions. The four top-ranked conference champions will receive a first-round bye while the other eight teams battle it out in the first round.

But how does conference realignment affect this? A whole lot more than expected.

The 2024 season is the first year in which the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins are moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns also switch from the Big 12 to the SEC. These teams have all been threats to win their conference championships and now have a more difficult shot of making the College Football Playoff in its next iteration.

With the sixth highest-ranked conference champions making the field of 12, they are going to be fighting upper-echelon programs for the conference championship. Now the Pac-12 Conference will be a little bit more important after only having two teams in the CFP since the playoff format started in 2014.

It also makes it more difficult for those four college programs in particular to make the postseason. Stiffer competition due to the conference realignment is going to make it a struggle. If the USC Trojans do not win the 2024 Big Ten Conference Championship, they are battling with every other non-conference championship team for six spots.

The only difference is the level up in competition. Their opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons have been announced. Look at the difference in those games compared to this season's schedule. This is going to punish universities that have moved with the conference realignment and is a win for college football.

Poll : 0 votes