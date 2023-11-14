"What are you crying for?" Stephen A. Smith takes open shots amid Michigan interim HC Sherrone Moore's emotional response after the Penn State game

Sherrone Moore was named the interim head coach for Michigan's game against Penn State on Saturday after the Big Ten suspended Jim Harbaugh. He became emotional and broke into tears after leading the Wolverines to a victory over the Nittany Lions amid the program's troubles.

While many people saw passion in what was considered an emotional moment, ESPN's analyst Steven A. Smith wasn't a fan of Moore's post-game antics. Speaking on an episode of "Get Up" on Monday, he questioned the need to cry, having done what was expected of him.

“I don’t know why the hell the coach is on national TV crying like that. I don’t understand that,” Smith said during Monday’s broadcast of ESPN’s ‘Get Up.’ “What are you crying for? Stop it.”

“You beat Penn State, which we expected you to do, you’re going to beat Maryland, which we expect you to do. We’ll see what you do vs. Ohio State, but you got a coach that’s still eligible to coach in the postseason if you get to the College Football Playoff.”

Steven A. Smith questions Michigan CFP eligibility

The NCAA is currently investigating Michigan on the allegation of sign stealing, which was reportedly led by former staffer Conor Stallions. Steven A. Smith challenges the eligibility of the Wolverines for the College Football Playoffs amid the alleged violation on the “Get Up” show.

“This is not about Harbaugh. This is about the fact that the program allegedly, supposedly — according to the Big Ten, maybe the NCAA — acquired an unfair advantage,” explained Smith. “Why are you being allowed in the College Football Playoff if it comes down to that?”

Notably, Smith had earlier called upon the Big Ten to strongly oppose the participation of Michigan in the College Football Playoff. He believes the program will be under the scrutiny of the media when it challenges for the national title.

Smith claims Michigan is playing the victim card

Steven A. Smith couldn't hide his feelings against Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football program when he made an appearance on "First Take" later in the day. The analyst believes the Wolverines are acting like the victim in the whole issue.

“Here is my issue with what we saw, they’re acting like victims. How are you a victim?” Smith asked. “You’re acting like a victim! Who has victimized you?!

“Jim Harbaugh, you have people like myself and others…we don’t know definitively, but according to the Big Ten, there’s a level of culpability and guilt that belongs to the Michigan program.”

After missing the Penn State game, Jim Harbaugh remains suspended for the rest of the regular season following the Big Ten imposing disciplinary action. However, the Wolverines have filed for a temporary restraining order, which is expected to go through a hearing on Friday ahead of the Week 12 game against Maryland in College Park.